RIA Compliance Technology Announces Enhancements to Simplify and Prepare Firms for SEC 2025 Examination Priorities

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIA Compliance Technology, a leading provider of compliance management solutions for advisory firms, is pleased to announce the release of new enhancements to its platform. These enhancements combine automation, centralized data management, and real-time alerts to ensure firms are prepared for the SEC 2025 Examination Priorities.The Securities and Exchange Commission recently released its 2025 Examination Priorities, which include a focus on firms’ policies and procedures, internal controls, oversight of third-party vendors, and governance practices.“As the SEC has pursued heavier enforcement actions in recent years, it is important that firms have proper systems in place to combat regulatory fines in 2025,” said Blake Bjordahl, Co-Founder of RIA Compliance Technology."Our goal is to simplify the compliance process for firms, allowing them to focus on providing the best service to their clients. With these innovations, we are confident that our platform will help firms stay compliant and avoid potential issues."With regulations becoming increasingly complex and firms managing an increasing amount of data, it has become crucial to have a streamlined compliance process and practices.The new improvements to RIA Compliance Technology's platform include:• Automated compliance tasks, which include data collection and submission, freeing advisors' time to focus on their clients.• Centralized data management ensures all compliance data is stored in one secure location, making it easier for firms to track and manage their data.• Real-time alerts notify firms of potential compliance issues, allowing them to address them promptly and avoid penalties or fines.Blake adds, "We are excited to announce enhancements to our platform, which will greatly benefit small to large advisory firms in preparing for the SEC 2025 Examination Priorities."RIA Compliance Technology's enhancements are now available. For more information on how these enhancements can benefit your firm, please visit their website or contact their sales team.About RIA Compliance Technology:RIA Compliance Technology is a leading provider of compliance management solutions for Registered Advisory Firms and Independent Advisors. Their platform is designed by compliance professionals for compliance professionals. Services optimize the compliance management process to meet regulation, collection, review, and archiving standards with a simple approach.With a focus on user-friendly technology and organized data management, RIA Compliance Technology helps firms stay compliant and avoid potential issues. For more information, visit their website at https://riacomptech.com/

