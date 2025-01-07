Derby Barracks / Larceny / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000115

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 0912 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road, Westfield, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny & Unlawful Mischief

VICTIM: Rozelle Inc.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/07/2025, at approximately 0912 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from Rozelle Inc located on Loop Road in Westfield, VT. Investigation determined between the dates of 12/19/2024 and 01/07/2025, a truck on the property had its catalytic converter removed along with upwards of 25 gallons of gas siphoned out of its fuel tank. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.