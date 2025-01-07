Derby Barracks / Larceny / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000115
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025 0912 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road, Westfield, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny & Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Rozelle Inc.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/07/2025, at approximately 0912 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from Rozelle Inc located on Loop Road in Westfield, VT. Investigation determined between the dates of 12/19/2024 and 01/07/2025, a truck on the property had its catalytic converter removed along with upwards of 25 gallons of gas siphoned out of its fuel tank. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
