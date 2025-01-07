Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,216 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Larceny / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5000115

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola                         

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2025   0912 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road, Westfield, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny & Unlawful Mischief

 

VICTIM: Rozelle Inc.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/07/2025, at approximately 0912 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from Rozelle Inc located on Loop Road in Westfield, VT. Investigation determined between the dates of 12/19/2024 and 01/07/2025, a truck on the property had its catalytic converter removed along with upwards of 25 gallons of gas siphoned out of its fuel tank. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Larceny / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more