Panasonic Named America’s Most Trusted Solar Panel Brand in Lifestory Research 2025 Ranking

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Solar Panel Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panasonic has been recognized as the most trusted solar panel brand in the United States, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedSolar Panel ranking. Based on insights from a survey of 5,054 consumers nationwide, the study found that Panasonic garnered the highest trust among consumers actively considering solar panel purchases.With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 104.4, Panasonic emerged at the top of the rankings, surpassing other leading solar panel brands. The ranking reflects consumer perceptions of trustworthiness, with respondents rating the brands they were familiar with while searching for solar energy solutions.The study highlights a competitive landscape of recognized brands, with Silfab Solar, JA Solar, REC, Canadian Solar, Q CELLS, Maxeon, JinkoSolar, Tesla, and Longi also being among the most well-known brands identified by consumers.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-solar-system-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory Research to learn more.

