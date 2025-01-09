First Alert Named America’s Most Trusted Smoke Detector Brand in Lifestory Research’s 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Smoke Detector Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research is proud to announce that First Alert has been named the most trusted brand in the home smoke detector category in the 2025 America’s Most TrustedSmoke Detector Study. With a Net Trust Quotient (NTQ) score of 122.4, First Alert ranked highest among the most recognized brands, including Kidde, Google Nest, and Ring.The study surveyed over 3,085 U.S. consumers over the past 12 months and evaluated trust perceptions across leading smoke detector brands. First Alert earned top marks for trust, reflecting its position as the brand consumers turn to most when purchasing in this critical safety category.In addition to brand trust, the study identified key features that matter to consumers when shopping for a smoke detector. Reliability and ease of installation were the top factors influencing purchasing decisions, with consumers emphasizing the importance of long-lasting batteries and quick-response alerts. Many respondents also noted that advanced features such as intelligent connectivity, allowing integration with home automation systems, are becoming increasingly crucial for peace of mind.Lifestory Research’s annual rankings are based on comprehensive consumer sentiment analysis, providing an independent benchmark for companies to understand how they are perceived regarding brand trust.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-smoke-detector-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory Research to learn more.

