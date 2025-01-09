Stainmaster Ranked America’s Most Trusted Carpet Brand Sixth Consecutive Year in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Carpet Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stainmaster has been named the most trusted carpet brand in the United States for the sixth consecutive year, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedCarpet Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 109.7, Stainmaster continues to lead the industry, reflecting strong consumer confidence in the brand.The ranking is based on insights gathered from 3,840 consumers surveyed over the past year, focusing on individuals actively shopping for carpet flooring. Alongside Stainmaster, other top-ranked brands include Shaw, Mohawk, Anderson Tuftex, DreamWeaver, Mannington, and Fabrica.The study highlights the leading brands that resonate with consumers in the market. Brand trust plays a crucial role in the carpet shopping experience. Consumers tend to gravitate toward brands with a proven reputation for quality and reliability, knowing that this trust provides confidence and peace of mind when making their purchase decisions.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-carpet-flooring-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory Research to learn more.

