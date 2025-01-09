Whirlpool Ranked Most Trusted in Lifestory Research 2025 Laundry Appliance & Water Heater Product Studies

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Laundry Appliance & Water Heater Product Studies

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whirlpool has earned top honors as the most trusted brand in both the laundry appliance and water heater categories, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedProduct Studies. With best-in-class Net Trust Quotient scores, Whirlpool continues to set the standard for reliability, performance, and consumer confidence in these essential home appliances.2025 America’s Most TrustedLaundry Appliance StudyThe 2025 America’s Most TrustedLaundry Appliance Study, conducted by Lifestory Research, has recognized Whirlpool as the most trusted brand among consumers considering the purchase of a laundry appliance. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.3, Whirlpool achieved the highest rating among leading brands in this category. Consumer trust in a brand is closely tied to perceptions of product quality, customer reviews, and overall satisfaction with the brand’s washers and dryers. Whirlpool’s strong reputation is reflected in its top ratings for product reviews and trust.The study surveyed 8,724 consumers across the United States from January to December, gathering insights from individuals actively shopping for laundry appliances. The most trusted brands identified in the study include Whirlpool, Maytag, Bosch, GE, LG, Kenmore, Samsung, and Frigidaire.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-laundry-appliance-ranking-review 2025 America’s Most TrustedWater Heater StudyThe Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedWater Heater Study has named Whirlpool the most trusted brand among consumers shopping for a new water heater. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 109.2, Whirlpool achieved the highest trust rating, standing out among the market's most recognized water heater brands. The ranking is based on insights gathered from 6,322 United States consumers surveyed over the past year. This survey reflects the opinions of individuals actively in the market for a water heater, providing a comprehensive view of brand trust and consumer preferences.In addition to Whirlpool, the study identified other leading water heater brands, including Rheem, Bosch, GE, Kenmore, Bradford White, AO Smith, Rinnai, and Ruud. Whirlpool’s top rating underscores its strong reputation for quality and reliability, resonating deeply with consumers seeking dependable solutions for their home heating needs.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-water-heater-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

