EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORLD3, the pioneering AI-powered Autonomous World platform, has announced a transformative partnership with Microsoft for Startups to launch its next-generation AI Agent Portal. This groundbreaking solution features a no-code AI Agent Builder that enables users to create and deploy intelligent, autonomous AI Agents for everyday automation effortlessly.

WORLD3's No-Code AI Agent Portal: Users can create, personalize and deploy their own AI Agents



The partnership combines WORLD3’s innovative WORLD AI Protocol with Microsoft’s cutting-edge Azure AI services, empowering creators to seamlessly integrate their AI Agents into Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. This collaboration heralds a new era in intelligent automation, offering unprecedented capabilities for both technical and non-technical users.

Transforming the Future of Automation with WORLD3’s AI Agent Portal



How the AI Agent Portal Works



The WORLD3 AI Agent Portal redefines automation with features that make building and deploying AI Agents accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise. Users can leverage the portal’s no-code interface to design, personalize, and deploy AI Agents equipped with:

• Secure Integration with Web2 and Web3 Apps: WORLD3’s WORLD AI Protocol enables agents to seamlessly connect with popular platforms like Twitter, Discord, and decentralized applications, allowing users to manage accounts, analyze trends, and even participate in on-chain games autonomously.

• Advanced Planning and Execution: Unlike single-task AI systems, WORLD3’s AI Agents autonomously create detailed, multi-step plans to achieve complex goals. Powered by the WORLD3 AI Agent Planning Module, these agents can execute strategies like managing a crypto portfolio or coordinating a marketing campaign.

• 24/7 Self-Managed Workforce: WORLD3’s AI Agents operate independently, continuously learning and improving through Skill Plugins and Knowledge Packs. From generating daily crypto analysis reports to handling social media campaigns, these agents enhance productivity while reducing manual workload.

• Coordinated Multi-Agent AI-AW: The platform’s AI Agents collaborate seamlessly to tackle multifaceted tasks, such as launching Web3 projects or managing decentralized ecosystems, by dynamically adapting strategies and leveraging their specialized skills.

Driving Innovation with Microsoft for Startups and Azure AI Services

Original Tweet Link: https://x.com/msft4startups/status/1819486589266932061



Through its partnership with Microsoft for Startups, WORLD3 is leveraging Azure’s advanced AI and cloud infrastructure to revolutionize the WORLD AI Protocol. By utilizing Azure OpenAI Service, WORLD3’s AI Agents are powered with GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo, enabling rich multimodal interactions that comprehend text, images, video, and audio seamlessly. These features are further enhanced by Azure’s built-in content safety protocols and GitHub integration, streamlining development and ensuring secure scalability.

To build the WORLD AI Protocol with unparalleled sophistication, WORLD3 integrates key Azure services, including:

• Azure OpenAI Service: Delivering state-of-the-art AI functionalities such as text generation and image creation.

• AI Studio: Facilitating the development and fine-tuning of custom AI models for immersive storytelling and enhanced user interaction.

• Cosmos DB: Offering a scalable, high-performance database solution to manage and query vast volumes of data efficiently.

These technologies collectively empower WORLD3’s AI Agents with advanced capabilities. Equipped with personalized Knowledge Packs and Skill Plugins, the agents can process complex prompt objectives and utilize the WORLD AI Protocol’s Planning Module to break down tasks into manageable subtasks. These subtasks are executed autonomously across thousands of web services and external APIs.

Adding another layer of innovation, WORLD3’s blockchain-based agent authorization framework provides these AI Agents with their own crypto wallets, enabling secure and seamless transactions. This comprehensive integration of Azure services ensures that WORLD3’s AI Agents operate as dynamic, intelligent, and human-like entities with memory and personality, setting a new standard in AI-driven digital experiences.

Real-World Applications Across Industries

WORLD3’s AI Agents unlock automation opportunities across diverse use cases, including:

• AI-Powered Social Media Influencers: Automating content creation and scheduling for impactful campaigns.

• Autonomous Web3 Project Founders: Managing NFT launches and community engagement with minimal intervention.

• Automated Gaming Agents: Enhancing gaming productivity and engagement in both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems.

• Crypto Trading Experts: Executing intelligent strategies for tokens and NFTs to optimize portfolio performance.

• Next-Generation Airdrop Hunters: Identifying and participating in lucrative opportunities autonomously.

Upcoming $WAI Token Airdrop

WORLD3 recently announced a 150 Million (15%) $WAI Token Airdrop in Q1 2025. Users can earn eligibility by completing activities to collect Lumens, the platform’s utility token. The more Lumens collected, the larger the user’s share of the $WAI airdrop.

This groundbreaking innovation, powered by WORLD AI Protocol and Microsoft’s Azure AI services, sets a new benchmark in intelligent automation and no-code AI solutions.

Learn more and join the AI revolution today at https://world3.ai

About WORLD3

WORLD3, an AI-powered Autonomous World, stands out as a platform enabling the creation of intelligent AI agents with distinct personalities, skills, and digital assets. These agents, treated as first-class citizens in the ecosystem, can operate autonomously across platforms, engaging in activities such as play-to-earn gaming, automated trading, and even managing social media accounts.

WORLD3 has successfully raised $5.5 million in angel funding, with participation from over a dozen institutions, including EVG, y2z Ventures, Tess Ventures, Animoca Brands, and SevenX.

Contact:

Han Tang

han.tang@world3.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by WORLD3. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6813bdfc-c019-4f09-97bc-372ee1cb953b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0827cdc-d9e0-432d-89b9-5f70e872465b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38b7f5fc-bc20-4590-9e07-954cd657deff

