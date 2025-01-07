Film broker Tony “Anthony” Baratta joins Front Row Insurance in LA

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front Row Insurance Brokers LLC, a specialized entertainment insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce the addition of well-known film insurance broker Tony “Anthony” Baratta to its Los Angeles office. Tony has worked in the entertainment insurance industry since 2006. He brings significant expertise to the Front Row team, strengthening the brokerage’s position as a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of the North American entertainment industry.

Tony joins Front Row after a distinguished 16-year career at Gallagher Entertainment, where he served as Area Senior Vice President. In this role, Tony was instrumental in building, retaining, and expanding a diverse client portfolio that included high-profile $100 million TV and film productions, as well as rental houses and other important players in the entertainment world. His hands-on approach to understanding client needs and his creative problem-solving skills earned him the trust and respect of industry professionals across multiple specialties.

A Michigan native, Tony began his career at AON/Albert G. Ruben as an Account Associate before quickly rising through the ranks due to his dedication, knowledge, and commitment to client satisfaction. Tony’s career has exposed him to all types of entertainment-related risks, from large boxing events and international production companies to TV and feature films.

“This hire is a major coup for Front Row,” says David Hamilton, President & CEO of Front Row. “As Tony would say, ‘excellent service begins with listening,’ and this statement exemplifies why Tony has a deep understanding of the entertainment insurance industry and an exceptional client service ethic. We’re thrilled to have him join our crew.”



About: Front Row Insurance Brokers LLC is an independent insurance broker that specializes in the entertainment industry – specifically, the film industry. Front Row works hard to provide insurance protection at a low cost. Should a claim occur, Front Row ensures that clients receive the money they are owed per the insurance policy, as quickly as possible. Front Row has offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax. Website: https://www.frontrowinsurance.com/en-us/

