BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq - PYCR), Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE - SSTK), Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAP), EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE – ENLC)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq - PYCR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Paycor will be acquired by Paychex, Inc. (“Paychex”) (Nasdaq: PAYX) for $22.50 per share in cash for each Paycor share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Paycor Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/paycor-hcm-inc-nasdaq-pycr/.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE - SSTK)

Under the terms of the agreement, Shutterstock will be acquired by Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - GETY). As a result of the transaction, Shutterstock shareholders will own approximately 45.3% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Shutterstock Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/shutterstock-inc-nyse-sstk/.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Universal will be acquired by Aperam for $45.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Universal Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/universal-stainless-alloy-products-inc-nasdaq-usap/.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE – ENLC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, EnLink be acquired by ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE - OKE) (“ONEOK”). Each outstanding common unit of EnLink that ONEOK does not already own will be converted into 0.1412 shares of ONEOK common stock. The investigation concerns whether the EnLink Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether ONEOK is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/enlink-midstream-llc-nyse-enlc/.

