ASUS Significantly Expands its Lineup of Copilot+ PCs at CES 2025

Opening up the era-defining power of AI laptops to everyone

KEY POINTS

AI power, unleashed: All-new Copilot+ PCs include Zenbook A14, Vivobook S14/S16 and Vivobook 14/16 powered by Snapdragon X-series processors

All-new Copilot+ PCs include Zenbook A14, Vivobook S14/S16 and Vivobook 14/16 powered by Snapdragon X-series processors AI for everyone: Multiple ASUS series join Copilot+ PC lineup, including everyday Vivobook series, making AI affordable for more users than ever before

Multiple ASUS series join Copilot+ PC lineup, including everyday Vivobook series, making AI affordable for more users than ever before Latest CPUs: Powered by latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series, Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) and Snapdragon® X processors, bringing AI power to more ASUS PCs







LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced a significant expansion of its innovative Copilot+ PC lineup, the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs, bringing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to users in every segment — empowering more people than ever to embrace the exciting and burgeoning era of AI.

As AI reshapes both how people interact with technology and their expectations of what a computer should be, our all-new Copilot+ PC lineup is designed to meet the growing demand for more affordable, more efficient, more secure and faster laptops that elevate both personal and professional workflows. Powered by the latest AI-enabled processors from Qualcomm, AMD and Intel®, and available in a diverse range of styles and form factors, ASUS is leading the charge in making AI technology universally accessible.

Through this introduction of new models and expansion of existing product lines, ASUS is asserting its commitment to pioneering AI-enabled computing without limits. With powerful performance, extended battery life, premium designs and a customizable Copilot key, the latest ASUS Vivobook and Zenbook Copilot+ PCs deliver enviable speed and power, allowing users to experience AI-enabled productivity and creativity like never before — unleashing cutting-edge AI tools that simplify tasks, boost productivity and enhance security

"Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent, and most secure Windows PCs ever built, with AI experiences that inspire productivity and creativity,” said Mark Linton, Vice President of Device Partner Sales at Microsoft. “We are excited for ASUS and the expansion of its Copilot+ PC portfolio. As we approach the end of support for Windows 10, now is the perfect time to upgrade to a new Copilot+ PC, like the all-new Zenbook A14 or ASUS Vivobook 14/16."

AI power, unleashed: ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook models with Snapdragon processors

With the introduction of the all-new ASUS Vivobook 14/16, ASUS Vivobook S14/S16, and ASUS Zenbook A14 models — our first models powered by the latest Snapdragon® X processors — ASUS is opening a new frontier for Copilot+ PCs. These new ASUS laptops deliver a significant leap in performance compared to previous models — including extended battery life — to offer instant responsiveness and exceptional speed for handling multitasking workloads.

"Working with ASUS exemplifies how Snapdragon® technology is setting a new standard for performance, versatility, and user-centric innovation," said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As we enter a new era of PCs, the Snapdragon X processor expands AI experiences to a larger subset of consumers looking for seamless AI-driven capabilities whilst enhancing productivity to deliver exceptional performance and battery life for everyday users."

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (X1407QA / X1607QA)

ASUS Vivobook 14 and 16 are designed for all, redefining expectations for affordable laptops and putting Copilot+ PCs and practical design within the reach of everyone. Built to be more productive, more intelligent, and more secure, these laptops deliver the power and versatility needed for today’s AI-enabled tasks. With a Snapdragon X processor that offers a 44% performance boost1 and double the battery life2, ASUS Vivobook 14 and 16 ensure faster multitasking and seamless performance while staying cool and quiet even under heavy workloads.

Lightweight and tough with military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability, ASUS Vivobook 14 and 16 are impressively specified with up to 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, Dolby Atmos® sound, and immersive FHD IPS displays, all wrapped in a stylish chassis finished in Cool Silver, Quiet Blue, or Platinum Gold3.

Snapdragon Seamless™ technology and Windows Phone Link enable effortless cross-device integration, allowing users to manage calls, notifications, and file transfers directly from their laptops, or use their phone as a webcam. With compatibility spanning Android, Windows, and iOS, ASUS Vivobook 14 and 16 now bridge ecosystems for unmatched flexibility.

AI-enabled apps and features like StoryCube and Live Captions make organizing and communicating easier. StoryCube automatically organizes files by content, and uses facial recognition to group people and photos. Real-time Live Captions4 enhance communication by translating audio for over 40 languages into English.

Security is paramount, with the AI camera, Microsoft Pluton security processor, and Windows Hello ensuring personal data stays safe and logins are fast and secure. Adaptive Dimming and Adaptive Lock features further protect user privacy. The sleek modern design features a comfy and quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, a roomy touchpad with intuitive gesture support, and a flexible 180° hinge, making workdays and playdays more efficient and enjoyable.

ASUS Vivobook S14/S16 (S3407QA/S3607QA)

Also packing the immense power of the Snapdragon X processor are the latest ASUS Vivobook S14 and S16 laptops — crafted to be ideal companions for everyday life. For work, study, or play, these lightweight and stylish Copilot+ PCs help users power through any task.

At just 1.59cm thin and starting at 1.39kg, the sleek and modern metallic straight-line design is both practical and stylish and a perfect fit for any lifestyle, while the Snapdragon X processor and up to 24 hours of battery life ensure productivity all day — and more. Users can enjoy stunning visuals on the vibrant FHD OLED or 2.5K IPS display and immersive sound for better video calls and streaming.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407)

At just under a kilogram, Zenbook A14 is the world's lightest Copilot+ PC5. It's born to go places — and engineered for ultimate mobility. The Snapdragon X processors with advanced on-device AI capabilities unleash the full benefits of a Copilot+ PC, and empower modern lifestyles with up to a 32-hour, multi-working-day battery life and a full array of I/O ports. The all-new tone-on-tone minimalist design features colors and materials inspired by nature — and it’s the first laptop where ASUS has used Ceraluminum™ for the entire chassis, including the lid, the keyboard area, and the base. Ceraluminum is our amazing anti-wear, scratch-resistant and smudge-free material that's 30% lighter than anodized aluminum — a key factor in the laptop's reduced weight compared to the previous generation.

ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook, now with the power of AMD Ryzen AI

The latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 series enables premium AI for everyone, offering up to 50 TOPS AI performance from the latest XDNA™ 2 NPU architecture, which boosts the Copilot+ experience in the 2025 ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook series.

ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606KA)

The 1.1cm-thin Zenbook S16 combines performance with sophistication in a chassis featuring a tough and tactile Ceraluminum™ lid. It harnesses the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor with up to a 50 TOPS NPU, enhanced by quiet ambient cooling. It’s designed to enrich modern on-the-go lifestyles, with a stunning 16-inch 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA)

The sleek and sophisticated ASUS Zenbook 14 ultraportable elevates every experience. Its thin-and-light design houses the power of up to the latest AI-enabled AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, with a 50 TOPS NPU to make AI tools fly, along with AMD Radeon graphics and a 14-inch 3K 120Hz 16:10 OLED NanoEdge display.

ASUS Vivobook S14/S16 (M5406KA / M5606KA)

The latest ASUS Vivobook S14 and S16 models transform the laptop experience with cutting-edge technology and a sleek minimalist design. Now powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors with a 50 TOPS NPU, they elevate productivity to the next level and unlock brand new AI experiences. With a slim 1.39cm profile and starting at 1.3kg, Vivobook S14 and S16 are designed for on-the-go convenience, boasting a stunning up to 3.2K ASUS Lumina OLED display.

ASUS Vivobook 14/16 (M1407KA / M1607KA)

ASUS Vivobook 14 and 16 are the perfect sidekicks for daily adventures. With an AI-enabled up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU, users can breeze through any tasks like a pro, and the customizable Copilot key makes accessing AI features so much simpler. The stunning up to 16:10 FHD IPS 60Hz 14-inch and 16-inch displays bring everything to life in crisp detail, and the sleek, modern design with its large touchpad makes workdays and playdays more efficient and enjoyable.

Supercharged AI experiences with latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2)

The new Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2) brings integrated AI, new processor cores, and next-gen Intel Arc™ GPUs to the 2025 lineup of slim and sleek ASUS Zenbook and Vivobook laptops. Crafted to elevate on-the-go performance and AI acceleration to new heights, it sets a new standard for gaming, creativity, and productivity. No matter the task, this processor enhances performance and graphics capabilities, supercharging computing in the AI era.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406​CA)

The revolutionary dual-screen Zenbook DUO, with its twin 14-inch 16:10 3K 120Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreens, expertly combines AI benefits with versatile multiple modes — Dual Screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Screen Sharing — and superb mobility. Measuring only 14.6mm thin and weighing just 1.35kg6, enhanced AI performance is delivered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) with integrated NPU. It also features a large-capacity 75Wh battery and includes a comprehensive array of I/O ports. The easy-to-use Zenbook DUO maximizes productivity, with zero fuss.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405​CA)

Zenbook 14 takes sophistication to a whole new level, with an environmentally-conscious thin-and-light design. It amplifies AI efficiency with its Intel Core Ultra 5 processor (Series 2) and Intel Arc graphics, and offers an immersive experience with its vivid 14-inch 3K 120Hz 16:10 ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen and powerful super-linear speakers.

ASUS Vivobook S16 (S5606CA)

ASUS Vivobook S16 harmoniously blends advanced technology with a clean, minimalist design. It showcases the power of Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) with an integrated NPU for exceptional performance, a svelte 1.5kg construction that's just 1.39cm slim, and a captivating 3K ASUS Lumina OLED screen. It also has an ergonomic RGB-backlit keyboard, a spacious touchpad, and an AI camera for enhanced online conferencing, making it the ideal companion for modern life.

ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) & Vivobook 16 (X1607CA)

ASUS Vivobook 14 and 16 are the perfect sidekicks for daily adventures. With a speedy Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2) processor and integrated NPU, users can breeze through AI tasks like a pro. The stunning up to 16:10 FHD IPS 60Hz 14-inch and 16-inch displays bring everything to life in crisp detail, and the sleek, modern design with its large touchpad makes workdays and playdays more efficient and enjoyable.

PRESS CONTACTS

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407): https://asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a14-ux3407/

ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1607QA): https://asus.click/x1607q_pr

ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407QA): https://asus.click/s3407q_pr

ASUS Vivobook S16 (S3607QA): https://asus.click/s3607q_pr

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA): https://asus.click/um3406_pr1

ASUS Vivobook S14 (M5406KA): https://asus.click/m5406_pr1

ASUS Vivobook S16 (M5606KA): https://asus.click/m5606_pr1

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607KA): https://asus.click/m1607_pr

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA): https://asus.click/ux8406_pr1

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA): https://asus.click/ux3405_pr1

ASUS Vivobook S16 (S5606CA): https://asus.click/s5606_pr1

ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA): https://asus.click/x1407_pr

ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1607CA): https://asus.click/x1607_pr

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Based on tests performed by ASUS in November 2024 comparing preproduction Vivobook 14 (X1407QA, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) and Vivobook 14 (X1404VA, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) in performance mode.

2 ASUS tested Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) in November 2024 with 1080p video playback. Comparison: ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1404VA). WiFi off, backlight off, brightness 150 cd/m². Battery life varies with use and settings.

3 Platinum Gold finish only available for 14" model

4 Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See http://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

5 According to overall laptop weight, as of December 31, 2024 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing Zenbook A14 (UX3407) with competing products in its class (laptops certified by Microsoft as Copilot+ PC) from vendors including Acer, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

6 Without keyboard

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e56769d-5357-4f25-bfad-60563d98dfee

Media Relations ASUS Canada media.ca@asus.com Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com

ASUS Significantly Expands its Lineup of Copilot+ PCs at CES 2025 Opening up the era-defining power of AI laptops to everyone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.