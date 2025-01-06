Submit Release
India launches safeguard investigation on non-alloy and alloy steel flat products

In the notification India indicated, among other things, as follows:

"All interested parties have been requested to make their views known within a period of 15 days from the date of the notice issued (i.e. 19 December 2024) to the Investigating Authority on email addresses [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]."

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/IND/50.

 

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.

