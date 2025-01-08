Date Syrup Market Poised to Reach $749.5 Million, Sustained to a Strong 6.2% CAGR by 2034

Date Syrup Industry

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide revenue from the Sales of Date Syrup is projected to reach US$ 410.7 million in 2024, as revealed in a newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global date syrup market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.More consumers are opting for date syrup as a natural sweetener for ensuring quick energy and a sensation of fullness for a longer duration. Thus, an increased demand for processed dates is witnessed compared to jams and syrups. An increasingly work-centric lifestyle is driving a notable shift in demand towards shelf-stable products. Consumers are favoring food items that offer ease of use, multifunctionality, and extended shelf life. Consequently, manufacturers are focusing on research and development to discover more natural methods for preserving date syrup with minimal or no refrigeration.Date nectar, a natural sweetener, has the potential to compete with traditional sugarcane-derived sugars. Growing consumer interest in natural sweeteners is leading to a decline in the use of artificial additives, addressing concerns over excessive sugar consumption.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaway from Date Syrup Market Study:Global sales of date syrup are forecasted to reach US$ 749.5 million by the end of 2034. North America is projected to hold 24.3% share of the global market by 2034.Demand for date syrup in the market in South Korea is evaluated to increase at 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Worldwide sales of date syrup for use in the food & beverage industry are analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach US$ 246.6 million by 2034-end.Conventional date syrup is projected to occupy a market share of 52.1% by the end of 2034. Demand for date syrup in Japan is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.“Manufacturers of date syrup should capitalize on the growing trend of increasing consumer preference for plant-based food options, including natural sweeteners,” says Fact.MR analyst.Popularity of Conventional Date Syrup to Remain HighGlobal demand for conventional date syrup is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% and reach a value of US$ 390.5 million by the end of 2034. More consumers prefer this variant of date syrup for its increased production and comparatively easy availability than organic variants. In addition, pocket-friendly prices of conventional date syrup are also contributing to its rising demand among more consumers globally.Key Market Players:Some of the leading manufacturers of date syrup are AI Foah, Just Dates Syrup, Malabar Food Products, Ario Co., BIONA, Sun Seas Business Group, Parsunday Symbol Co., Rapunzel Naturkost, Ratinkhosh Co., D’VASH Organics, Ezeebee Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Ambrosia Delicatessen, Lion Dates Impex Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Dates, Minoo Industrial Group, Date Lady, and AI Barakah Dates Factory LLC.Country-wise Insights:Why Do Date Syrup Manufacturers Choose the United States?By 2034, the US is predicted to control 45.6% of the North American market. Because of their hectic work schedules, more people are selecting foods high in nutrients. Sales of non-GMO products are increasing as a result of increased promotion of non-GMO products by organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). As a result, in an effort to draw in more clients, many producers are producing syrup with non-GMO dates.Why is China's Date Syrup Consumption Increasing Consistently?By the end of 2034, China is predicted to control 47.5% of the East Asian market. A tablespoon of date syrup is high in antioxidants and has more than twice the amount of calcium, potassium, and magnesium compared to honey or maple syrup. However, none of these ingredients are present in refined sugar, which is another factor in China's growing preference for date syrup as a more well-liked and healthful substitute.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the date syrup market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), end use (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, foodservice, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Walnut Oil Market is expanding from an estimated $1.04 billion in 2024 to a colossal $1.95 billion by 2034, fueled by an impressive CAGR of 6.5%. 