Christine Valmy Expands Offerings with Accredited Barbering Curriculum

New Course Teaches the Expertise Needed to Succeed in this Thriving Segment of the Beauty Industry

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christine Valmy, owner and operator of renowned educational institutions in the field of beauty, including the first and longest-running esthetics school in the nation, today announced the launch of a new course: Barbering. This accredited curriculum will be offered at Christine Valmy International School of Esthetics & Cosmetology in Wayne, New Jersey, and will equip aspiring professionals with the specialized skills and knowledge needed to enter in the dynamic field of barbering. Graduates of this 900-hour program will be prepared to take the New Jersey State Licensing Exam and pursue their professional goals across a wide range of relevant career paths.

This new comprehensive curriculum—the first of its kind at Christine Valmy—is designed to prime individuals to take advantage of the abundant opportunities available to those trained in barbering. Students will become proficient in core services such as beard trimming and styling, chemical treatments, haircutting and styling, facial treatments and massages, and decontamination, as well as the rules and regulations for individual and barbershop licensing in lessons tailored to those interested in starting their own businesses.

"Barbering is an incredibly in-demand trade,” said Peter de Haydu, Christine Valmy’s CEO and founder’s son-in-law. "It’s always provided stability and job security, but these days, with the boom in men’s grooming, the market is especially hot, and it’s continuing to grow. Introducing this program was a natural step in our commitment to launch successful careers through quality education for the aspiring beauty professionals of New Jersey. We can’t wait to watch our alumni achieve their dreams in a whole new corner of the industry.”

The Barbering curriculum has been approved by the New Jersey State Board of Cosmetology & Hairstyling and by the national institutional accrediting agency, Council on Occupational Education (COE). Expert instructors will teach through theory classes and hands-on practice in a classroom that has been custom-designed with the needs of the Barbering student in mind. Christine Valmy’s newly-constructed 20,000-square-foot school facility is located next to the Willowbrook Mall in the Willowbrook Center, within walking distance of a NJ Transit bus hub.

Christine Valmy is now accepting full-time enrollments for the start date of Monday, March 3rd, 2025. Visit the Christine Valmy website for more information.

About Christine Valmy

Christine Valmy delivers the highest quality experience across the spectrum of beauty education, skin care treatment methods, and natural skin care products for personal and professional care. As experts in each of these realms, Christine Valmy offers a unique value to all with a passion for beauty.

Established in 1965 as the first of its kind in the United States, Christine Valmy International School offers world-renowned education across a range of exciting and engaging beauty disciplines. Every course offers a top-quality learning experience that passes on industry-leading expertise to students.

Media Contact:

Erin Silvetti

Chief Marketing Officer

646-727-1907

esilvetti@christinevalmy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7612be5-26dc-4042-8611-0d7f12b957c0

Barbering Professional Cutting a Male Client's Hair Barbers can offer a variety of services, including haircutting and styling, beard trimming and styling, chemical treatments, and facial treatments and massages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.