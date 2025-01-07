FLUENT Unveils Bag-O: A New Value Brand for Florida Medical Marijuana Patients, Launching January 7

All Flower Products Launching Exclusively in 14-Gram Bags

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, today announces the launch of Bag-O, a new value-focused line of premium cannabis flower, available to Florida medical marijuana patients starting January 7. With an emphasis on quality and affordability, Bag-O offers patients access to cannabis at competitive prices, expanding FLUENT’s product offerings and reinforcing its commitment to accessibility.

“Bag-O was developed in direct response to patient feedback, addressing the growing demand for larger quantities of high-quality cannabis at an affordable price point,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “Thanks to our vertically integrated operations, we maintain strict quality control throughout the entire process—from cultivation to packaging—ensuring that our patients receive premium cannabis in larger quantities without the premium price tag. We’re proud to meet this demand and look forward to expanding Bag-O to new markets.”

Bag-O products will initially be available in 14-gram bags, each packaged in Florida’s new “peekaboo” mylar bags , giving customers a clear view of the flower’s quality, color and texture before making a purchase. The initial Bag-O strain lineup features a variety of options, including:

Indica Cultivars: The Bling, Black Garlic, The Creamery, and Sweat Helmet

Sativa Cultivars: Electric Cool Aid, K.O.N.Y., and Banana Cake #4

Hybrid Cultivars: La Bomba X Trop Cherry



FLUENT plans to expand the Bag-O line to new markets, adding larger bag sizes and more strains to meet the evolving preferences of cannabis consumers in the states where it operates. For more information and to find a dispensary, visit GetFLUENT.com .

Media Assets

Bag-O Brand Imagery

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com .

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors.getfluent.com

Media Contact:

Trailblaze

FLUENT@Trailblaze.co

