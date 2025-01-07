TOPDON US Releases Professional-Grade Thermal Monocular Camera with Higher Resolution, Increased Laser Range and Silent Operation

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, announced today the TS005, the company’s newest professional-grade Thermal Monocular Camera. Designed for professional use under covert situations, the TS005 offers the latest heat detection technology and is ideal for law enforcement officers and first responders, game wardens and outdoor professionals.

“Our new TS005 is a professional-grade thermal monocular camera that builds on the world-class technology and functionality introduced in our TS004 camera,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “The increased heat range, nighttime viewing capability and pinpoint precision at greater distances make it the ideal heat detection camera for professional use. We’ve also eliminated all sound and light notifications on the TS005 to its capabilities for covert operations when safety and security are paramount to the user.”

The TS005 pushes the limits of thermal detection to greater distance with its fully adjustable 35mm lens. Ideal for nighttime viewing, it identifies heat variations up to a staggering 1400 yards. The built-in laser finder adds additional accuracy by allowing the user to spot and measure targets up to 650 yards even in challenging conditions like fog, rain and snow. The TS005’s 8x digital zoom further ensures capturing every detail during long-range observation with its 10.4° * 7.9° field of view.

“The TS005 is the advanced technology you’d expect your favorite British undercover agent to use on a mission to save the world,” said Schnitz. “Its ability to catch every detail of a target at night and under extreme weather conditions makes it perfect for countless outdoor applications. Game wardens, for example, can use the TS005 in their efforts to counter illegal poaching. The camera is equipped with a fast 50Hz frame rate to stay easily focused on moving targets at every critical moment.”

TOPDON’s TS005 includes five color palettes (Red-Hot, Iron, Rainbow, White-Hot and Black-Hot) allowing detection of objects in the darkest conditions across complex terrains. It was designed with no indicator lights and silent adjustments so that users can track and observe without giving away their position. The exterior is made of a robust aluminum alloy housing that resists shocks, drops, and corrosion, while its matte black anodized finish ensures long-lasting durability.

Additional TS005 features include:

0.2-inch 1024 x 768 OLED screen and advanced 12μm sensor

384x288 IR resolution and high sensitivity (NETD < 35mK)

Two rechargeable batteries offering up to 6 hours of runtime on a single charge

64GB built-in memory to store over 2 million high-definition images or record hours of video with clear audio

Built-in compass

-20℃ to 55℃ (-4℉ to 131℉) operating temperature

13 support languages include English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, German, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Czech, Ukrainian

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

