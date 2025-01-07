Minus Coffee Launches Beanless Instant Oat Milk Latte to Fuel Your Day Without the Coffee Crash

Innovative Vegan and Dairy-Free Formula Features Half Caffeine, L-Theanine and 6 Grams of Pea Protein

San Francisco, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minus Coffee today announced Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte , an instant coffee designed to fuel your day without the typical crash that comes with consuming caffeine. Designed by female scientists with women’s wellness and cortisol balance in mind, this innovative latte features 50mg of caffeine (half the amount of an average cup of coffee), 6 grams of plant-based protein and L-Theanine to keep you alert and focused minus any jitters, brain fog, mood swings, or sleepless nights. Minus Coffee uses upcycled ingredients like date seeds, grape seeds and other plant-based ingredients to create beanless coffee with the same taste as coffee, without the negative impacts on well-being and the environment.

The new Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte is available on the brand’s website - $35 for 10 servings in a 9.7oz/275g resealable pouch or with an ongoing subscription, which provides savings of 15%.

“In a world where women’s health is often overlooked, Minus Instant Latte was created for women by women, with a mission to provide sustained energy without compromising taste or health,” said Maricel Saenz, CEO and founder of Minus Coffee. “As a Costa Rican, coffee has always been an important part of my life. For years, I noticed the effects caffeine was having on my mind and body—unbalanced cortisol spikes, energy crashes, and lingering anxiety jitters. I didn’t need to give up my favorite ritual—I just needed to reimagine it. Minus Coffee reflects my new approach to life: being intentional, contributing to a healthier planet, prioritizing well-being, and making space for what truly matters. Because it’s not just about what’s in your cup; it’s about how you feel after you drink it.”

Unlike mushroom-based beverages, Minus tastes like traditional coffee, featuring rich notes of berries and dark chocolate with no earthy aftertaste. Its clean ingredient list means no chemical flavor from gums or artificial sweeteners. Non-GMO and gluten-free, the carefully calibrated formulation includes:

Half the Caffeine of a Typical Cup of Joe (50mg/serving): Natural caffeine from green tea provides antioxidants and a gentle energy boost for steadier "no-crash" energy without cortisol spikes.

L-theanine (100mg/serving): This key component improves focus and slows caffeine absorption to prevent crashes, sustain energy, balance cortisol spikes, and enhance sleep quality.

Plant-Based Protein (6g/serving): Sourced from pea protein to fuel your day, six grams is equivalent to eating an egg and provides all nine essential amino acids.

Oat Milk Base: Provides creaminess while also remaining vegan and dairy-free.

Coffee crops are extremely susceptible to climate change, which means the production of coffee is at risk and can lead to wild price fluctuations. So, Minus Coffee uses upcycled ingredients and a beanless formula to deliver the rich flavor of traditional coffee with a lighter environmental footprint: 86% less carbon emissions, 92% less land use and 94% less water use. To further benefit the planet, over 90% of the brand’s ingredients are sourced in the US to keep the carbon footprint low.

About Minus Coffee

At Minus, we believe in intentional living, sustainable solutions, and making room for what truly matters. By upcycling roots and seeds into a coffee alternative that tastes like the real thing, we’re helping women embrace wellness minus compromise. Our Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte is just the beginning—because your favorite ritual should fuel you, not drain you. Follow us on Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn . Visit our website at https://drinkminuscoffee.com/ .

