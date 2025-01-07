InsureMyTrip.ca Reminds Travellers About the Importance of All-Inclusive Travel Insurance for the New Year

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the start of a new year, many Canadians are making travel plans and are being reminded to prioritize preparation and protection. Experts at InsureMyTrip.ca highlight the growing popularity of All-Inclusive Travel Insurance – a comprehensive coverage option that offers financial security and logistical support for travelers throughout the year.

An all-inclusive policy combines essential benefits such as emergency medical coverage, trip cancellations, interruptions, and baggage protection into a single plan. This all-encompassing approach simplifies the process for travellers and ensures robust protection against the unexpected.

What Travellers Need to Know About All-Inclusive Travel Insurance

With the unpredictability of travel conditions, including delays, health emergencies, and other disruptions, all-inclusive policies are a valuable safeguard. Designed to address a wide range of travel challenges, these policies are particularly beneficial for those embarking on domestic and international trips this year.

Coverage Highlights

Emergency Medical

Your provincial or territorial health insurance plan does not extend full coverage when travelling outside Canada or even out of province. Whether travelling abroad or domestically, this policy covers hospitalizations, treatments, medical transport, and evacuations for unexpected illnesses or accidents. This coverage is especially critical for Canadians aiming to travel confidently and securely in 2025.

Baggage Loss and Delay

Lost or delayed luggage can disrupt even the most carefully planned trips. All-inclusive travel insurance provides financial protection to replace lost items or cover expenses due to delays, minimizing the impact of these inconveniences.

Trip Can cellation and Interruption

Unexpected events such as illness, injury, natural disasters, or even severe weather can derail travel plans. This coverage reimburses non-refundable costs, ensuring you don’t lose your travel investment. For maximum flexibility, many policies offer a Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) benefit, giving travellers even more control over their plans.

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

Press@insuremytrip.com

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with an office in Toronto.

*Not available to Quebec residents.

Julie Loffredi InsureMyTrip jloffredi@insuremytrip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.