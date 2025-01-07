Maria Zouves Releases New Album: ‘Everything’ To Support Artist Scholarships

Savannah, GA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Zouves, President and Cofounder of Milnes VOICE Programs (MVP), has released her new music album, ‘Everything’.

This much-anticipated album features popular songs from the last century, as well as Broadway and Cabaret staples. Zouves collaborated with her colleagues David Friedman and Assaf Gleizner for this project, which includes 14 songs. Listeners will enjoy 55 minutes of music, with special appearances by VOICE favorites: Marc Chesanow, Michael Ching, Minghao Liu, Brandon Miller, Ricardo Ochoa, and Andrew Sovine.

Sales from ‘Everything’ will go directly to support artist scholarships through their nonprofit organizations within the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs. VOICExperience helps thousands of singers through education and workshops by connecting emerging artists with the best names in opera, musical theatre and song. The Savannah VOICE Festival celebrates classical voice in Savannah with concerts, events and educational presentations. Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs was founded by opera legend Sherrill Milnes and Zouves to help young artists with their careers in the performing arts.

“This album was such a joy to create,” said Maria Zouves. “I hope listeners resonate with the selection of songs which all have a special meaning to me.”

‘Everything’ is now available for purchase on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer and on CD through her website https://mariazouves.hearnow.com/everything.

The mission of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs is to pass on the traditions of great singing and develop new audiences for opera. The programs are dedicated to the quality, integrity and perpetuation of the vocal arts through life-changing intensives, performances, and community-enriching outreach events across the nation and throughout the year. For more information about the Programs, visit https://milnesvoiceprograms.org/.

