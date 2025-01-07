Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Are Back with Expanded Offerings for 2025

The Nation’s Longest-Running Professional Beauty Event and Preeminent Spa Show Return to the Javits Center, March 23-25, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Beauty Show (IBS New York) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) will return to the Javits Convention Center March 23-25, 2025. The co-located events, produced by Questex, and presented by American Salon and American Spa respectively, attract over 30,000 beauty, salon and spa professionals will feature an expanded lineup of education, speakers and exhibitors – more than ever before.

“Given our over 100-year history of IBS New York and 28-year history of IECSC New York, the impact these shows have made on the professional beauty and spa industry motivates and inspires us to continue to evolve with new experiences and offerings,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Wellness Group. "The shows empower professionals across the beauty and spa industries to thrive at every career stage by offering high-quality education, a one-stop marketplace, industry insights, and networking opportunities that foster their success and support their overall well-being.​"

New Premium Education Experiences for 2025:

For 2025, both events have introduced Premium and VIP Pass experiences which include combined educational sessions and 3-day admission to both expo floors, fast-track badge pick-up, and an exclusive swag bag.

IBS New York features over 100 expert-led sessions, including hands-on workshops with industry leaders Presley Poe, Candy Shaw, and Sean Casey. IECSC New York offers 40+ specialized classes covering emerging trends in skincare, wellness, and business development.

Show Highlights:

On-Floor Free Education

All attendees are welcome to take part in over 100 demonstration classes at each Show, included free with the Exhibit Hall pass.

What’s New For You Zone

A can’t miss area to try a new line, engage with a first-time exhibitor, or be one of the first to test a newly launched product!

The Business District

The Business District is a new prime show floor destination for salon and spa professionals seeking solutions to enhance their business operations.

The Fades & Blades Barber Battle, powered by Level 3 and sponsored by Rolda, Cocco and Andis, will be held on Sunday, March 23rd and will pit twenty-four barbers in a friendly competition The first, second and third place winners will be recognized with prize packages. The show also offers hours of tailored content exclusively for the barber community. More information on Education and Exhibitors can be viewed here.

Powerhouse Pavilion

The Powerhouse Pavilion on the expo floor has been restyled for 2025 as a dynamic classroom with panel discussions hosted by leading industry educator, barber, school owner and activist, Rodrick Samuels.

The Glam & Go Showcase Stage

New in 2025 and located on the IBS New York Show floor, the Glam & Go Showcase Stage will be the place where the biggest names in beauty bring their latest innovations and show you how to master the hottest trends your clients are craving.

400+ Brands on the Expo Floor

The IBS New York and IECSC New York exhibit floor will showcase premium brands including, DNA Hairtools and Extensions, Farouk, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, Lashbox LA, Level3, Pibbs Industries, Circadia, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Parlux, Turbo Power, FarmHouse Fresh, Geneo, MerryLaz, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and many more! For the full list of exhibitors, click here.

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here.

Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS New York, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC New York, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 23: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 24: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 25: 10:30am – 3:30pm

INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

