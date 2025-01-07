AONDevices Expands Offering with Software Licensing for Micro Neural Networks Trusted by Renesas and Other Top Brands

Industry-Leading Micro Neural Networks Now Offered as Software IP, Addresses Ultra-Compact Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AONDevices, a pioneer in super low-power edge AI, is broadening its portfolio by introducing a Software IP licensing model to complement its chip platform. This addition allows OEMs to integrate AONDevices' industry-leading micro neural networks (micro NNs) into their products, delivering advanced AI capabilities in ultra-compact devices such as earbuds and smart rings. With this addition, AONDevices provides OEMs with the flexibility to choose between hardware and software solutions, tailored to their specific needs.

Expanding AI Capabilities: Chips + Software IP

AONDevices’ micro neural networks (e.g., ML-configurable denoisers) are designed for ultra-low-power environments, excelling in even the most challenging conditions. Now available as Software IP, these compact, efficient AI models maintain their industry-leading performance and are ideal for devices where space, power, and accuracy are paramount.

“Our Software IP offering is a natural extension of our chip platform,” said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO and CTO of AONDevices. “OEMs now have the flexibility to integrate our proven micro neural networks directly into their hardware designs while ensuring accurate performance – even in extremely noisy conditions.”

Why Micro NNs? Smarter AI, Smaller Devices

Compact & Efficient : Micro NNs are highly compact models (<50KB weights) designed for ultra-low-power operation.

: Micro NNs are highly compact models (<50KB weights) designed for ultra-low-power operation. Unmatched Accuracy : Delivering >90% accuracy even in adverse noisy environments with signal-to-noise ratios below 0dB (SNR < 0dB) , these models set the standard for performance in compact devices like earbuds, smart rings, and wearables.

: Delivering , these models set the standard for performance in compact devices like earbuds, smart rings, and wearables. Customizable ML-Based Denoisers and Filters: Micro NN-powered to offer real-time processing with super-low power consumption and minimal latency. They can be tailored to effectively handle specific environments, ensuring exceptional performance in chaotic, real-world conditions.



Proven Success: A Platform for Innovation

AONDevices’ technology is already transforming products in the market. For instance, its integration into Renesas Low-Power Connectivity Audio Chips for earbuds is enabling OEMs to deliver groundbreaking features such as customizable ML-based denoisers and filters, voice commands and sound recognition.

“Working with AONDevices allowed us to bring extraordinary intelligence and flexible software partitioning to our low-power audio applications,” said Mark de Clercq, Sr. Director of Low-Power Connectivity Product Line Group at Renesas. “The combination of their micro NNs and the AONx360 Pro platform is enabling us to deliver smarter devices with unparalleled accuracy and battery life, even in extremely noisy environments.”

What OEMs Gain: The AONx360 Pro Advantage

By licensing AONDevices’ Software IP, OEMs gain access to the AONx360 Pro platform, providing all the tools needed to integrate AI capabilities into compact devices. Key features include:

Voice Command Recognition : Intuitive device control with natural voice commands like “Pause” or “Answer call,” even in environments with SNR < 0dB .

: Intuitive device control with natural voice commands like “Pause” or “Answer call,” even in environments with . Head Gesture Integration : Combine gestures like nodding or shaking with voice commands for hands-free interaction.

: Combine gestures like nodding or shaking with voice commands for hands-free interaction. Customizable ML-Based Noise Reduction : Crystal-clear voice detection and processing in the most chaotic settings.

: Crystal-clear voice detection and processing in the most chaotic settings. Sound Recognition : Accurate detection of critical sounds such as alarms or approaching vehicles.

: Accurate detection of critical sounds such as alarms or approaching vehicles. Custom AI Models: Rapidly generate optimized algorithms tailored to specific use cases.

Chips or Software: Flexible Solutions for Any OEM

With this expanded offering, AONDevices now provides a unique combination of hardware and software solutions, enabling OEMs to select the approach that best fits their product requirements. Whether integrating micro NNs directly via Software IP or leveraging AONDevices’ chip platform, OEMs can deliver smarter, more efficient devices to their customers faster.

About AONDevices

AONDevices, Inc. is a leader in super-low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, redefining always-on, battery-operated devices. With cutting-edge chip architecture, lightweight neural networks, and RISC-V-based hardware, AONDevices delivers exceptional AI performance at ultra-low power.

Designed for OEMs, AONDevices' scalable solutions enable advanced features like wake word detection, voice commands, acoustic event recognition, gestures, motion tracking, and environmental context awareness. From personal devices and smart home systems to automotive technology, AON empowers the creation of intelligent, energy-efficient, and privacy-focused products.

For more information, visit www.aondevices.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

