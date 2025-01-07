Order.co Named a 2025 Best Place to Work in NYC by Built In

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a procurement and accounts payable automation platform , today announced that it has been recognized by Built In as a 2025 Best Place To Work in three categories: 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in New York City in 2025, 100 Best Places to Work in New York City in 2025, and 100 Best U.S. Midsize Companies to Work For in 2025.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings .

“We're proud to be honored for the culture we foster and the benefits we offer at Order.co,” says Karen Bedell, VP of People at Order.co. “This recognition highlights the passion and dedication of our team as well as our commitment to creating a workplace where growth, connection, and well-being come first. It’s humbling to be in the company of other great industry leaders – it inspires us to continue pushing the envelope.”

Both remote and in-person Order.co employees enjoy perks like a work-from-home stipend, employer-matched 401(k) plans, and a generous parental leave policy to support their professional and personal well-being.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. “At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

About Order.co

Order.co is a B2B Ecommerce Platform that simplifies purchasing . Every step – requisition, approval, payment, and reconciliation – is curated and automated to make purchasing across all your vendors, locations and teams as easy as purchasing for your personal lives.

Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, gain total control over spending, and save an average of 5% on products. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.

About Built In

Built In is the “always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don’t. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand global tech professionals visit their site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities, and get hired.

