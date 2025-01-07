Get Cover to Participate at the Future of Education Technology Conference 2025 in Orlando, Florida

Get Cover to connect with education leaders at FETC 2025

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Cover , an insurtech leader in the warranty sector, is pleased to announce its participation at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) from January 14-17 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

Get Cover will educate attendees about its newly launched, proprietary Warranty Solutions Portal, designed to optimize warranty management across various sectors. This innovative portal simplifies service contracts and protection plans, offering a comprehensive solution for customers - including educational institutions - to efficiently manage claims and repairs for school-issued devices.

Jesse Jamison, Get Cover’s VP of Channel and Partnerships, will lead in engaging discussions with leaders in education and technology during the conference. These discussions will focus on demonstrating Get Cover’s impact on operational workflows and customer satisfaction within the educational sector.

Key Features of Get Cover’s Warranty Solutions Portal include:

Customers can easily file claims, track repairs, and receive real-time updates on their devices.

Claims approvals and renewals are automated, eliminating manual tasks and reducing errors.

The portal offers cutting-edge encryption and secure storage, ensuring that customer data and warranty records are protected at all times.

The customer experience is enhanced, offering dealers, resellers, and service providers the ability to access information instantly, speeding up decision-making and improving overall efficiency.

Built to grow with your business, the portal offers scalability with integration capabilities ensuring smooth collaboration with third-party suppliers, repair networks, insurance partners, and ERP/CRM systems, enabling an uninterrupted flow of information.



“FETC offers a prime platform to connect with educators and technology leaders nationwide,” comments Brett Lassig, President of Get Cover. “We look forward to demonstrating how our warranty solutions portal can empower schools and districts to manage every aspect of their warranty programs.”

To schedule a meeting with Get Cover, please contact Jesse Jamison, Vice President of Channel & Partnerships, at jesse@getcover.com.

FETC is one of the largest education technology conferences in the world, attracting thousands of educators and technology professionals each year.

Learn more about Get Cover’s Warranty Solutions Portal at https://getcover.com/

Learn more about the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) at https://www.fetc.org

About Get Cover

Get Cover , a subsidiary of NFG, a global private investment firm, is a leading innovator in the warranty and insurance technology space. Focused on transforming the warranty management process, Get Cover delivers cutting-edge, automated solutions that streamline claims, enhance operational efficiency, and provide real-time access for dealers, resellers, service providers, and customers. With a strong commitment to data security and transparency, Get Cover's Warranty Solutions Portal is designed to support business growth, while ensuring compliance and scalability in a constantly evolving market. NFG specializes in private equity and structured finance investments across multiple sectors including insurance, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and real estate with offices located in Geneva, London and Los Angeles.

Company Contact

Jesse Jamison

Vice President of Channel & Partnerships

+1 740-606-5052

jesse@getcover.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman

+1 888-461-2233

media@elev8newmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.