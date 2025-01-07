FormFactor Expands Partnership with Advantest

Builds on a multi-year collaboration to accelerate industry innovation in enabling advanced packaging and high-performance-compute

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading supplier of electrical test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has entered into technology partnership and share purchase agreements with Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857). The expanded partnership and purchase of FormFactor shares by Advantest build upon a multi-year collaboration between the companies, including FormFactor’s 2020 purchase of Advantest’s probe-card assets and the recent announcement to partner in developing wafer-level test cells for high-volume manufacturing of silicon photonics integrated circuits.

With the adoption of advanced packaging, wafer-level test is increasingly important for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing, especially for the high-performance-compute devices powering generative-AI applications. Close collaboration between suppliers of test-cell components like probe cards and Automated Test Equipment (ATE) has become critical to reliably delivering high-performance test solutions to the companies’ shared customers’ aggressive timelines. This expansion of the already-strong relationship between Advantest and FormFactor is designed to accelerate the delivery of these test solutions that will enable the next generation of semiconductor industry innovation.

The issuance of approximately 335,000 shares at $44.78 per share under the share purchase agreement is not expected to have a material impact on FormFactor’s financial statements.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations as to opportunities for the technology partnership between Advantest and it, and the expected benefits of expansion of the ongoing collaboration. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: unanticipated technological and other difficulties arising in connection with the performance of the parties under the collaboration; failure of the share-purchase transaction to close when expected or at all; changes in demand for the products of the Company or Advantest; changes in anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as military conflicts, political volatility, infectious diseases and pandemics, and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com

