Round Table Pizza Debuts Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken & Bacon Pizza

New Take on Classic Meats Combine for Major Flavor and Value at Iconic Pizza Chain

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza , FAT Brands ’ pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, announces its latest limited time offering – Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken & Bacon Pizza. Available starting today through March 30, Round Table’s latest hearty offering is sure to make you feel like Pizza Royalty™ with its great flavor and value, with a Large starting at just $19.99 at participating locations.

Like every pizza at Round Table, the Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken & Bacon Pizza is made with gold-standard ingredients and packed with flavor. Starting with Round Table’s three cheese blend, the pizza is layered with a delicious and creamy garlic white sauce, zesty pepperoni and red onion, roma tomatoes, grilled chicken and bacon, then finished with green onions.

"To kick off 2025, we’re focusing on classic flavors we know our customers love, which includes the continuation of our popular shareable menu which debuted in late 2024,” said Taylor Voelker, Senior Director of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “While the Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken & Bacon Pizza incorporates a lot of our beloved toppings, it has a special twist to provide our fans with a fresh new option to try whether they are watching their favorite sports team with friends or enjoying a meal with their family.”

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Round Table Pizza

About Round Table Pizza Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com .

