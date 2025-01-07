Crucial Broadens Memory and Storage Portfolio to Deliver Powerful Performance Gains for Consumers

The newest P510 SSD offers fast Gen5 NVMe performance to enable smoother, more immersive gaming and application experiences

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Electronics Show — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced expansions across its Crucial consumer memory and storage portfolio, including unveiling the high-speed Crucial P510 SSD, and expanding density and form factor options across its existing DRAM portfolio to enable broader choice and flexibility for consumers. The P510 features read and write speeds of up to 11,000/9,550 megabytes per second (MB/s), bringing blazing fast Gen5 performance to the masses.

“With the exciting memory and storage offerings we’re debuting today, Crucial’s portfolio is now broader and stronger than ever before,” said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “These updates — from making fast Gen5 SSDs available to the mainstream to launching high-density memory options — illustrate our commitment to driving innovation, performance and value for every consumer from casual gamers to creatives and students to hardcore enthusiasts.”

The company is showcasing the P510 and a robust set of demos highlighting builds for every price point and computing use case, from high-end performance gaming to professional photography to mainstream home, office and student use, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. These demos showcase Crucial’s broad portfolio in collaboration with Crucial’s ecosystem and systems integration partners, with state-of-the-art devices integrating Crucial solutions such as gaming PCs, motherboards, CPUs and consoles from ASRock, Beelink, be quiet!, Falcon Northwest, Gigabyte, PlayStation, MECHREVO and ThundeRobot and TRYX.

New SSD offerings provide fast, power-efficient storage for consumers

Built for both laptops and desktops with a new, more power-efficient architecture, the P510 consumes 25% less power than previous Crucial Gen5 SSDs to support longer battery life.1

This launch builds on Crucial’s two years of experience leading the Gen5 market, now making that speed available to a broader market. Its fast read/write speeds allow users to maximize productivity and enjoy smoother, more immersive experiences, from gaming to creative applications. The SSD is offered in 1 terabyte (TB) and 2TB capacity options, with an integrated heatsink. The P510 also offers a single-sided design which is easy to install — even in newer Gen5 enabled laptops.

Crucial is also expanding its SSD offerings with a heatsink version of its Crucial P310 2280 SSD. The integrated heatsink is designed to fit into and work with PlayStation 5, but can also be used with desktops, providing desktop gamers and creators unthrottled performance. With read speeds of 7,100 MB/s, the SSD makes fast, reliable storage and capacity affordable and power-efficient.

Crucial expands gaming portfolio and fuels AI PCs with higher density memory modules

In addition to its new storage offerings, Crucial is significantly expanding its consumer memory portfolio with the following updates:

Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking (OC) Gaming Memory: Crucial is now offering a new 32GB density option for its Crucial DDR5 Pro OC Gaming Memory. These updates closely follow Crucial’s initial February release of the gaming memory at 6000 megatransfers per second (MT/s), followed by its October launch of the 6400 MT/s – both in 16GB densities. With the 32GB offering available across both speed grades, ardent gamers and DIYers can enjoy faster, smoother gameplay and multitasking without having to worry about bottlenecks, slow frame rates and load times.



Crucial DDR5 Pro Plug-and-Play Memory: For gamers, creatives and professionals who need DDR5 performance right out of the box, Crucial DDR5 Pro Plug-and-Play Memory easily improves system performance without the fuss of overclocking, latency tuning, die chasing or LEDs. Filling a gap in the market, Crucial is now offering the solution in a 64GB density with a speed of 5,600 MT/s, making it the world's first DDR5 64GB module with a heat spreader. Users needing greater density will have the option to purchase the solution as a 128GB kit with two 64GB modules. By offering these higher densities, Crucial enables consumers to future-proof their systems for increasingly data-intensive games and applications as well as better multitask, handle larger files such as for 3D modeling, graphic design, create 4K and 8K content, do real-time rendering and more — without worrying about system slowdowns or crashes.



Crucial DDR5 CUDIMM/CSODIMM: Building on the 16 GB DDR5 clocked unbuffered dual inline memory modules (CUDIMM) and clocked small outline dual memory modules (CSODIMM) launched in October, Crucial is now offering CUDIMM solutions in 32 and 64GB densities and CSODIMM solutions in 24 and 32GB densities at 6400 MT/s. With these additions, Crucial now has the broadest line of JEDEC-compliant CUDIMM and CSODIMMs in the market, enabling broader adoption of the new CUDIMM and CSODIMM form factors with wider capacity options to better accommodate data-intensive AI PCs.



Crucial DDR5 UDIMM/SODIMM: Crucial is now offering its Crucial Classic DDR5 Memory in a 64GB density at the 5600 MT/s speed grade, across both UDIMM and SODIMM form factors. Crucial® DDR5 Memory has the blazing speed and massive bandwidth needed for the next generation of multi-core CPUs, allowing users to multitask better, load, analyze, edit, and render faster, game with higher frame rates and significantly reduce system lag for heavy workloads over the previous generation.



MRDIMM: Crucial is now shipping multiplexed rank dual inline memory module (MRDIMMs) in distribution through the channel to consumers. Micron's MRDIMM solutions deliver the much-needed bandwidth and capacity at lower latency to scale AI inference and high-performance computing applications on next-generation server platforms.



Ecosystem Partner Quotes

“Our customers at Falcon Northwest, which include some of the most discerning performance gamers in the industry, want the most cutting-edge speeds as well as perfect reliability,” said Falcon Northwest President Kelt Reeves. “While a tall order, Crucial has met this challenge time and time again with some of the first, and fastest, PCIe 5.0 NVMe storage solutions on the market — the most reliable storage brand we’ve ever offered. As Crucial continues to innovate and accelerate its solutions and add new form factors to its portfolio such as CUDIMMs, their solutions are essential to helping us build our blazing-fast, powerful gaming PCs.”

"As applications such as multiplayer games and creative applications grow in data-rich graphics and AI-assisted features, it's more important than ever before that we choose the right solutions to satisfy our customers' demanding computing needs,” said Yong Wang, director of product management for gaming notebooks at MECHREVO. “Over the years, we've utilized a broad array of Crucial memory and storage solutions to power our gaming and high-end notebooks, from Crucial SSDs to its DDR5 SODIMMs, and have been pleased with the balance of high performance and power efficiency they provide. As Crucial leads the industry in launching new form factors and high densities, we look forward to collaborating to raise the bar for performance for our sophisticated notebook users."

Learn More

For those looking to learn more, Crucial will be showcasing its demos, including the new P510, at its meeting suites in The Venetian from Jan. 7 – 10. Those interested in visiting can contact their Micron/Crucial representative.

The P510 SSD will be available worldwide starting in the spring of this year, while the P310 with heatsink will be available this month. Crucial’s slate of new memory offerings will be available through crucial.com, as well as through etailers, retailers and global channel partners starting February.

Resources

1 Power-to-performance comparison measured between Crucial T705 Plus and P510 PCIe® 5.0 NVMe SSDs. Your performance may vary.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83d94f7c-9ad8-4185-8492-f4864546e59f

Crucial P510 SSD Micron's newly launched Crucial P510 SSD features read and write speeds of up to 11,000/9,550 megabytes per second, bringing blazing fast Gen5 performance to the masses.

