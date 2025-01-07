Walgreens and Visory Health Ink New Deal

Walgreens’ nine million daily shoppers now have access to discounted medication through Visory Health as one of Visory Health’s Featured Pharmacies

ESTERO, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families, and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, today announces Walgreens as one of Visory Health’s featured pharmacies, providing consumers with even better pricing on prescriptions at Walgreens. Millions of customers now have access to Visory Health’s discounted prescriptions. Unlike other prescription cards, Visory Health goes against the status quo by offering a simple experience for pharmacies and patients through accurate pricing information, easy access to savings, and true transparency.

“We’re pleased to name Walgreens as a featured pharmacy to expand accessible and affordable medication across the country. With a Walgreens store being located within five miles of nearly 78% of all Americans, customers can now easily use their Visory card at any of Walgreens’ 8,500 locations,” said Visory Health SVP, Growth Alexandra Robertson.

Customers can receive up to 80% off of their medication costs by downloading the Visory Health App in the App Store or Google Play Store and then adding the digital prescription card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For those who don’t have a digital wallet, the card is also available for download on the “Rx Savings Card” page on Visory Health’s website .

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customer’s needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

