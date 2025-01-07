Computer Vision Pioneer Ubicept to Showcase Breakthrough in Machine Perception at CES 2025

Game-Changing Photonic Computer Vision Technology Now Available for Rapid Prototyping Across Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics, AR/VR and More

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubicept , founded by computer vision experts from MIT, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and veterans of Google, Facebook, Skydio and Optimus Ride, today unveiled breakthrough technology that processes photon-level image data to enable unprecedented machine perception clarity and precision. The company will debut its innovation at CES 2025; demonstrations will show how the Ubicept approach handles challenging scenarios that stymie current computer vision systems, from autonomous vehicles navigating dark corners to robots operating in variable lighting conditions.

In their current state, cameras and image sensors cannot handle multiple challenging lighting conditions at the same time. Image capture in complex circumstances such as fast movement at night yields results that are too noisy or too blurry, severely limiting the potential of AI and other technologies that depend on computer vision clarity. Such systems also require different solutions to address different lighting conditions, resulting in disparate imaging systems with unreliable outputs.

Now, Ubicept is bringing maximum visual perception to the computer vision ecosystem to make image sensors and cameras more powerful than ever before. The technology combines proprietary software with Single-Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensors – the same technology used in iPhone LiDAR systems – to create a unified imaging solution that eliminates the need for multiple specialized cameras. This enables:

Crystal-clear imaging in extreme low light without motion blur

High-speed motion capture without light streaking

Simultaneous handling of bright and dark areas in the same environment

Precise synchronization with lights (LEDs, lasers) for 3D applications

“Ubicept has developed the optimal imaging system,” said Sebastian Bauer, cofounder and CEO, Ubicept. “By processing individual photons, we're enabling machines to see with astounding clarity across all lighting conditions simultaneously, including pitch darkness, bright sunlight, fast motion, and 3D sensing.”

"SPAD cameras are revolutionizing low-light imaging with photon counting for unmatched performance, limited to niche applications," explains Florian Domengie, Principal Analyst, Imaging from Yole Group . "Yet, adoption in broader markets such as industrial, automotive and consumer faces challenges like pixel size limitation and high data processing and computation load. Companies like Ubicept are tackling these issues with advanced algorithms, enabling low latency, high frame rate and dynamic range for future wider applications."





Ubicept is making its technology available via its new FLARE (Flexible Light Acquisition and Representation Engine) Camera Development Kit, combining a 1-megapixel, full-color SPAD sensor from a key hardware partner with Ubicept’s sensor-agnostic processing technologies. This development kit will enable camera companies, sensor makers, and computer vision engineers to seamlessly integrate Ubicept technology into autonomous vehicles, robotics, AR/VR, industrial automation, and surveillance applications.

In addition to SPAD sensors, Ubicept also seamlessly integrates with existing cameras and CMOS sensors, easing the transition to next-generation technologies and enabling any camera to be transformed into an advanced imaging system.

“The next big AI wave will be enabled by computer vision-powered applications in the real world; however, today’s cameras were designed for humans, and using standard image data for computer vision systems won’t get us there,” said Tristan Swedish, co-founder and CTO, Ubicept. “Ubicept’s technology bridges that gap, enabling computer vision systems to achieve ideal perception. Our mission is to create a scalable, software-defined camera system that powers the future of computer vision.”

Ubicept is backed by Ubiquity Ventures, E14 Fund, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, Convergent Ventures, and other investors, with a growing customer base that includes leading brands in the automotive and AR/VR industries.

The new FLARE Camera Development Kit is now available for pre-order; visit www.ubicept.com/preorder to sign up and learn more, or see Ubicept’s technology in action at CES, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, booth 9467.

About Ubicept

Ubicept has pushed computer vision to the limits of physics. Developed out of MIT and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ubicept technology enables super perception for a world in motion by transforming photon image data into actionable information through advanced processing algorithms. By developing groundbreaking technology that optimizes imaging in low light, fast motion and high dynamic range environments, Ubicept enables industries to overcome the limitations of conventional vision systems, unlocking new possibilities for computer vision and beyond. Learn more at ubicept.com or follow Ubicept on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dana Zemack

Scratch Marketing + Media for Ubicept

ubicept@scratchmm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5394b05-ea39-4a94-a972-43a83a11a184

FLARE Camera Development Kit FLARE Camera Development Kit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.