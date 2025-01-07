Rapid7 Earns Equality 100 Award in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index

Recognition underscores Rapid7’s ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ workplace equality and inclusion

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. , (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s (HRCF) 2025 Corporate Equality Index , the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Rapid7’s DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) philosophy is centered on the belief that every person deserves an equal opportunity to build an exceptional career and that a diversity of mindset and lived experience is integral to the growth and success of the company. This HRCF recognition underscores the impact of Rapid7’s DEI initiatives, as the company joins the 765 U.S. businesses that are also honored as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

“Multi-dimensional experiences and perspectives spark the inclusive innovation necessary to solve complex security challenges,” said Sophia Dozier, director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rapid7. “Our inclusion in the Corporate Equality Index reaffirms our commitment to fostering a workplace where everyone feels seen, valued, and empowered to thrive. We’re proud of our score of 100 (the highest possible score), but we know the journey is Never Done — a core value at Rapid7. We will continue to evolve, ensuring our progress is both equitable and inclusive as we work to inspire and equip the next generation to build a safer digital future.”

“The CEI is so much more than a score on paper. For decades businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful and supportive workplaces and benefits,” said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, SHRM-CP, HRCF senior director of workplace equality. “As conversations evolve on corporate America’s approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion. Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking. The work of the CEI is to help businesses to expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community.”

To learn more about Rapid7’s approach to DEI visit https://www.rapid7.com/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/ .

More about the CEI

The results of the 2025 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2025 CEI now surveys 1,449 participants, further demonstrating the tremendous growth of the CEI. A record-breaking 98 percent of CEI businesses have non discrimination protections specific to gender identity.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers and includes Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

