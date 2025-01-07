United Access Enhances Accessibility with Relocation of Orlando, Florida Store

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Access in Orlando, Florida is excited to announce its relocation to 3451 Parkway Center Court, Orlando, Florida 32808. The new store is conveniently located only five miles down the road from the previous location at 4401 Edgewater Drive.

This move is aimed at better serving mobility customers by providing a more inclusive and welcoming space. Designed based on customer feedback, the new facility enhances the in-store experience for customers with diverse mobility needs.

"Relocating our Orlando store is all about enhancing our customers' independence," said United Access President Chad Blake. "This is our second major store relocation since we committed to the Gold Standard of Accessibility. We are also undertaking remodels at locations around the country to improve accessibility in our facilities.”

Partnering for Enhanced Inclusion

United Access worked closely with renowned accessibility consultant, speaker, and advocate Ryan Hudson-Peralta to design the new store’s interior. As the founder of Look Mom No Hands and Equal Accessibility LLC, his expertise was instrumental in United Access’s design process. “United Access and I have been collaborating for nearly two years. They have consistently demonstrated their commitment to going beyond Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and intentionally crafting a truly accessible space for their customers,” said Hudson-Peralta.

Innovative Accessibility Features

When approaching the new United Access store, visitors will notice the power-operated entry door to ensure customers can more easily enter and exit the store from the accessible parking.

One of the enhanced features of the new location is a spacious showroom, allowing customers with mobility devices space to explore options in a climate-controlled environment. The showroom features a digital display where customers can learn about the many options for adapting vehicles. Wall-mounted brochure holders help maintain an obstacle-free environment. A four-foot-wide hallway facilitates movement around the facility. A larger workshop, conveniently accessible from the showroom, enables customers to easily get fitted for equipment being installed on their vehicle.

The new store layout also includes a semi-enclosed family room, where customers may wait while their vehicle is serviced. In addition to a TV, visitors will find a powered adjustable-height table to accommodate customers in a variety of wheelchair sizes who may need a workspace or need to charge their devices. The waiting area will also feature a Pride Lift chair to enable mobility-impaired visitors to safely rise, sit or recline in the chair. Nearby, visitors can enjoy refreshments at a kitchenette with a roll-under sink and mini-fridge.

Additionally, the new location is equipped with two ADA-compliant customer restrooms, featuring all touchless fixtures, including faucet, toilets, soap dispensers, and paper towel dispenser. These restrooms feature grab bars and roll-under sinks. Many details were carefully considered with accessibility in mind, from the placement of the fixtures to the direction of the door swing to the removal of the automatic door closer for easier door handling. United Access plans to continue upgrading accessibility features in the upcoming months.

Commitment to Exceptional Service

While the location is new, the store will be staffed by same great team to ensure customers continue to receive the excellent service they deserve. United Access’s goal is to guide customers every step of the way to find mobility product that offers independence and peace of mind.

Whether you need a wheelchair accessible vehicle, wheelchair lifts and ramps, vehicle transfer seats, a mobility scooter or wheelchair, or driving aids, the new United Access store location is ready to welcome you with open doors. United Access is an accredited member of the National Mobility Equipment Dealer Association (NMEDA) adhering to the Quality Assurance Program (QAP) to ensure safe, certifiable vehicle mobility modifications.

About United Access: United Access is the second largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, equipment and mobility products in the United States. Part of the BraunAbility Arch Retail family of brands, United Access partners with leading manufacturers to offer the best mobility products, including new and used accessible wheelchair vans, trucks and SUVs, wheelchair and scooter lifts, vehicle hand controls, scooters, turning transfer seats and more. Visit unitedaccess.com to learn more.

Gold Standard Accessibility

The Gold Standard Accessibility Initiative by United Access aims to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to equal experiences for all individuals. Our focus on accessibility permeates every aspect of our operations, from our customers' experiences to our partnerships and hiring processes. We strive to go beyond ADA requirements in our facilities and to prioritize accessibility at the core of everything we do.

Everett Hullverson United Access (877) 578-1015 info@unitedaccess.com

