January 7, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Legislative Agenda for 2025 General Assembly Session

Attorney General Miyares Announces Legislative Agenda for 2025 General Assembly Session

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced his legislative priorities and goals for the 2025 General Assembly session.

“This year’s legislative session presents a critical opportunity for us in Richmond to address pressing issues facing Virginians and deliver real results that positively impact the daily lives of those in the Commonwealth. I remain dedicated to fostering a safer, stronger Virginia through bold and thoughtful legislation that prioritizes public safety, defends victims' rights, and tackles the challenges our communities are facing head-on,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “As the 'People's Protector,' I have remained resolute in my commitment to fulfill the promises I made from day one. Every Virginian deserves to feel safe in their homes, confident in their communities, and secure in their futures. Whether it's protecting our children from exploitation, supporting victims of crime, or addressing emerging threats, this session is not a time for partisan divide—it is an opportunity for us to come together, set aside our differences, and focus on what truly matters: serving the people of Virginia.”

“Attorney General Miyares has continued to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to fighting human trafficking and protecting the most vulnerable in our communities. The legislation he is supporting this General Assembly session to address human trafficking is evidence of his commitment to addressing one of the gravest human rights violations of our day. At the Safe House Project, we know all too well the challenges in combating human trafficking and ensuring survivors have access to restorative care services. As we continue to develop responses to overcome barriers, we are thankful for the partnership with AG Miyares and his office to implement these solutions throughout the Commonwealth. I am confident that, together, we can deliver meaningful results that will help protect survivors, prosecute offenders, and ultimately prevent human trafficking from happening in the first place,” said Brittany Dunn, COO & Co-Founder, Safe House Project.

“Attorney General Miyares has laid out a clear and impactful legislative agenda focused on the safety, security, and well-being of all Virginians. These initiatives address critical areas, from closing dangerous loopholes in our legal system to protecting victims and supporting law enforcement,” said Delegate Wren Williams. “Attorney General Miyares’ dedication to these priorities reflects his unwavering commitment to the citizens of the Commonwealth. I am proud to stand in support of his efforts and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results this session.”

“Ensuring the integrity of our sentencing laws is essential for maintaining public trust in our legal system. By addressing inchoate offenses and earned sentence credits, we are closing gaps that have allowed individuals to circumvent the intended outcomes of our justice system. This legislative session presents a crucial chance to address this issue and ensure accountability and consistency in sentencing. This legislation prioritizes public safety while supporting efforts to reduce recidivism. I am proud to work alongside Attorney General Miyares in this endeavor,” said Senator Mark Peake.

Some of the legislation supported by the Attorney General includes:

HB1556 (Williams) / Pending (Diggs) – Protects victims by authorizing the Attorney General to conduct criminal prosecutions against child sexual assault offenders and human trafficking involving children.

HB1650 (Ballard) – Empowers Virginia's victims of terrorism to take control of their fight for justice, enabling them to pursue civil claims against those who aid and abet terrorism.

HB1809 (Oates) / SB749 (Mulchi) – Strengthens and preserves the fairness, safety, and opportunities for female athletes while maintaining the integrity of sports within the established biological categories.

HB1846 (Arnold) / Pending (M. Obenshain) – Enhances the rights of victims and their families by ensuring they are notified and given an opportunity to weigh in when individuals convicted of certain crimes, particularly violent or sex-related offenses, seek to change their names.

HB1548 (Ware) – Promotes active citizenship in the leaders of tomorrow by requiring high school students to achieve a passing score on questions from the U.S. Naturalization Test to graduate.

Pending (P. Scott) / SB861 (Reeves) – Closes a loophole under the violent escape statute by updating the current definition of law-enforcement officer to prevent dangerous offenders from exploiting gaps in the legal system.

Pending (Owen) – Strengthens efforts to protect victims of human trafficking by ensuring that organized crime linked to these cases can be fully prosecuted, holding offenders accountable and preventing further harm.

Pending (Peake) – Ensures integrity in sentencing by providing that a person who is convicted of an inchoate crime—attempt, solicitation, or conspiracy—will earn sentence credits at the same rate as someone who is convicted of the completed offense for certain enumerated offenses.

Pending (Leftwich) – Establishes a private cause of action for parents against TikTok’s deceptive practices and addresses concerns related to data privacy, child exploitation, and security threats.

Pending (Batten) / Pending (Jordan) – Expands the Address Confidentiality Program to support the broader mission of victim protection in Virginia.

Pending (Freitas) / Pending (Durant) – Allows governing boards of public universities to review partnerships with countries of concern, safeguarding Virginia's academic institutions from foreign influence.

