Global Commercial Drone Usage Surging as Market Size Expected to Reach $93.78 Billion by 2033

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A commercial drone is defined as a quadcopter, octocopter, or hexacopter used for commercial purposes rather than personal and recreational use. Commercial drones operate in the same way that personal drones do. They are outfitted with flight control computers and sensors to hover and perform programmed movements. Commercial drones can do more than hover or fly back and forth. They are equipped with high-definition thermal cameras that allow the pilots to see what the drone sees in real-time. Furthermore, some drones can stay in the air for hours and fly hundreds of feet. Drones are deployed for various tasks, including filming and emergency response. Due to their capacity to survey the property, offer ongoing and accurate project alerts, increase safety, and prevent hazardous accidents on construction sites, these devices are also in high demand in the real estate and construction sectors. Drone business use cases have expanded significantly over the past few years. Designing, evaluating, and upgrading solutions for diverse markets is an ongoing task for market participants like drone producers and software providers. A recent report by Straits Research said that the global commercial drone market size was valued at USD 29.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach from USD 33.96 billion in 2025 to USD 93.78 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period (2025–2033). Active Companies in the markets today include ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), Nukkleus, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE: SYNX), Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV).

The Straits Research report said: “In recent years, the successful design of small remote-controlled aircraft has become the most popular commercial industry worldwide. This industry strongly supports the economic development of several countries. Construction and infrastructure, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, surveying, and power generation have grown significantly. This sector is predicted to expand exponentially due to key players' extensive research and development efforts. Such advancements have reduced the cost of drones, payloads, and software systems. As a result, surveying, aerial mapping, aerial photography, inspection, and precision agriculture have all seen widespread adoption. Real-time data analysis on the ground is required to understand the actual potential of projects that will boost market expansion. The global business outlook is being bolstered by significant investment from major players… These factors are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.”

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Launches SafeAir Raptor: Advanced Drone Safety System for Anzu Robotics' Raptor Series - ParaZero Technologies Ltd. ($PRZO) (the "Company or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircrafts, announced today the launch of its latest product, the SafeAir Raptor. This latest and innovative safety system is specifically engineered for compatibility with Anzu Robotics' Raptor and Raptor T (thermal) drone models.

The SafeAir Raptor offers performance capabilities akin to ParaZero's acclaimed SafeAir Mavic 3 System, providing autonomous monitoring and real-time failure detection to ensure optimal safety during drone operations. Notably, the SafeAir Raptor complies with ASTM F3322-22 standards, making it eligible for operations over people in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-przo/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Nukkleus, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), a pioneer in the fintech sector traditionally focused on the cryptocurrency market, recently announced that it has successfully acquired a 51% controlling stake in Star 26 Capital Inc., a defense acquisition company holding 95% ownership in RIMON. RIMON is a leading Israeli supplier of components for the Iron Dome missile defense system, as well as other defense and tactical solutions.

The transaction, finalized on December 15, 2024, involved cash, a promissory note, Nukkleus's common stock and warrants to purchase additional shares of common stock of Nukkleus. This acquisition also includes an option agreement allowing Nukkleus to acquire the remaining equity in Star 26 at a later date.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) recently announced it has delivered on an immediate basis, a power cell battery deployment order for AI-enabled drone and advanced air mobility missions in Ukraine. The Ukrainian contractor will employ the Company’s high-power battery cells to sustain its ongoing drone operations in Eastern Europe. This initial deployment order necessitated immediate delivery, with full pre-payment before shipment. Further details on the transaction are being withheld due to the sensitive nature of the project.

The conflict in Ukraine has highlighted the strategic superiority of drones, which have evolved to be more compact, user-friendly, and accessible to a wide range of operators. Drones significantly reduce the gap between target identification and elimination, thereby enhancing a military’s capability to push forward its frontline. Equipped with a longer battery life and faster charge times, drones can perform extensive reconnaissance missions for hours, facilitating subsequent precision strikes by more sophisticated models within targeted areas. Additionally, certain drone variants empower individual soldiers to surveil movements without jeopardizing lives or disclosing their own positions. Ukraine’s drone developers look to integrate AI solutions into their designs where an algorithm quickly learns to recognize a drone’s target. That way, if the electronic jamming gets too intense or the drone loses its command signal, AI can take over control from the human operator and steer the drone to a successful mission.

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) recently announced that it has received a new purchase order valued at $330,000 from the Israel Defense Forces (“IDF”). This latest order brings the total accumulated orders from the IDF to over $2.33 million since the beginning of the third quarter of 2024, reinforcing Silynxcom’s growing presence and trust placed in its solutions within the global defense market.

“We are proud to continue supporting the IDF with our innovative communication systems tailored to meet the demands of modern defense operations,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. “This milestone reflects the confidence in our solutions and highlights our strengthening position as a trusted partner for defense forces worldwide.”

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV), a leading autonomous delivery company, recently announced that it raised gross proceeds of $86 million during December 2024, bringing total gross proceeds raised in 2024 to $167 million. Since its spinout from Uber in 2021, the Company has secured approximately $220 million in total funding. The additional December 2024 funding includes proceeds raised through Serve’s previously filed ATM facility and the exercise of warrants. As of December 31, 2024, Serve had a total of approximately 51.5 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

This infusion of capital significantly strengthens Serve’s financial position, extending its expected operational runway approximately through the end of 2026. Serve is now able to self-fund equipment investments, eliminating the near-term need for equipment financing and its associated servicing costs. By preserving balance sheet flexibility and optimizing its cost of capital with efficient, lower cost funding solutions, the Company is well-positioned to support strategic initiatives and invest in further advancing its technology leadership.

