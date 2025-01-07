Ori Biotech Announces First Customer Deliveries of IRO to Leading CDMOs and Commercial CGT Manufacturers

Six months after its unveiling, the IRO platform is now being deployed to customers

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oribiotech Ltd. (Ori), a leader in cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing technology, announces the first customer deliveries of the new IRO® platform, specifically designed to help address the current challenges in CGT manufacturing. In December 2024, four IRO instruments were delivered to multiple leading contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and a prominent global pharmaceutical company.

Through its Lightspeed Early Access Program which generates data with partners, IRO has proven to automate better biology and address critical manufacturing bottlenecks to dramatically increase throughput, decrease COGS, and reduce batch failures. By reducing labor requirements by up to 70%, reducing the cost of goods by up to 50%, cutting processing times by up to 25%, and accelerating tech transfer times from months to weeks, the IRO platform could shave years off therapy development timelines, bringing products to patients more quickly.

“These first customer deliveries underscore our ongoing commitment to delivering flexible, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of cell therapy manufacturers,” said Jason C. Foster, CEO of Ori Biotech. “We appreciate the support of our initial customers and are excited to collaborate with these industry leaders to address the critical manufacturing challenges currently limiting the ability to bring these life-saving cell and gene therapies to the patients who need them.”

IRO has the flexibility needed for early research and development and the ability to scale into GMP manufacturing with the same instrument, consumables, and process—delivering a seamless transition from R&D to GMP. By automating, digitizing, and standardizing the most time-consuming and labor-intensive parts of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing workflow, IRO empowers scientists with the flexibility and freedom to quickly optimize their processes and innovate.

“Research and development teams no longer have to sacrifice biological performance to gain the benefits of automation – IRO delivers both,” said Farlan Veraitch, PhD, CSO and Founder of Ori Biotech. “IRO offers the flexibility needed for R&D while maintaining the precision and control essential for GMP manufacturing. We’re excited that this technology is now in the hands of partners who will harness its potential to drive meaningful clinical impact for patients.”

“We are thrilled to see IRO reach the market so we can begin enabling our partners to deliver cell therapies to more patients in need,” said Thomas Heathman, PhD, CCO, Ori Biotech. “Our team, advisors, investors and partners have the deep expertise necessary to ensure our platform delivers commercially viable cell therapies to the market that are not only approvable but also affordable and accessible for patients.”

About Ori Biotech

Ori Biotech is a London and Philadelphia-based manufacturing technology company on a mission to enable widespread patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. IRO®, Ori’s next-generation manufacturing platform, automates better biology, accelerates product development, and enables therapy developers to scale their products’ clinical and commercial impact. IRO® seamlessly transitions from R&D to GMP on one platform. The promise of the innovative Ori platform is to automate cell therapy manufacturing, increasing throughout, improving quality and decreasing costs by combining proprietary hardware, consumables, software, data and analytics.

