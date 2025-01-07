Jackery Kicks Off 2025 at CES with Expanded Next-Generation Solar Generators for Home and Outdoors

Evolving for every occasion, Jackery introduces an all-new Solar Roof and enhanced solar generators, expanding its award-winning renewable energy lineup for 2025 and delivering on its new slogan: “Sustainable Power for Your Life.'"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the new year begins, Jackery, a leader in reliable and innovative renewable energy solutions, unveils its expanded vision with the launch of groundbreaking products and its new slogan: “Sustainable Power for Your Life.” These advancements are designed for both home and outdoor applications, reaffirming Jackery’s commitment to redefine energy independence.

Jackery has evolved into a comprehensive provider of renewable energy solutions, driven by a commitment to innovation, trust, and sustainability. With a focus on making clean power accessible anytime, anywhere, Jackery offers two core product lines: solar generators for home use and portable solar generators for outdoor adventures.

For the home, Jackery provides versatile, indoor-safe energy solutions tailored to a wide range of needs—from complete home power and uninterrupted backup systems to emergency and appliance-specific solutions. These options also cater to specialized scenarios, including apartment living, off-grid setups, and RV lifestyles. For the outdoors, Jackery supports adventurers and professionals alike with reliable, portable energy solutions. Whether for camping, tailgating, outdoor entertainment, overlanding, or powering high-demand tools and appliances, Jackery ensures that energy is always within reach.

By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with eco-conscious design, Jackery is setting a new standard for powering homes, adventures, and everyday life.

At CES 2025, Jackery is showcasing its boldest innovations yet. Leading the way is the Jackery Solar Roof, featuring the first curved solar tiles in the U.S., alongside the next-generation 3000v2 Portable Solar Generator. Jackery’s CES 2025 Media Kit is available here .

These cutting-edge products join Jackery’s extensive lineup, which includes the Solar Generator 5000 Plus Kit and the HomePower Energy System—designed to deliver complete energy independence and redefine renewable energy for both homes and outdoor applications.

A New Era for Rooftop Solar: Jackery Solar Roof

Making a debut at CES, the Jackery Solar Roof combines elegance with functionality, integrating seamlessly into modern architecture. The first-ever curved solar roof tiles available in the U.S., the system eliminates the clash between traditional photovoltaic (PV) panels and architectural design. Engineered for peak performance, the tiles deliver a cell conversion efficiency of over 25%. With a sophisticated aesthetics and revolutionary technology, the Jackery Solar Roof provides a sustainable energy solution that enhances home value without compromising visual appeal.

Designed to last, the tiles come with a 30-year warranty and advanced durability to withstand extreme weather conditions, including temperatures ranging from -40°F to 185°F, hail impacts, and high winds.

Key product highlights include:

Exclusive US-First Curved Design: Blends seamlessly with architectural styles for ultimate aesthetics.

High Efficiency: Industry-leading cell conversion efficiency of >25%, ensuring maximum energy output.

Effortless Installation: Modular setup with flexible maintenance, mimicking traditional roofing installation

Sustainability at Scale: Designed for seamless grid integration and compatible with smart energy management systems like Jackery’s 5000 Plus and Smart Transfer Switch Kit and Jackery’s HomePower ES System

Jackery Solar Roof redefines rooftop solar, providing a green energy solution that is both visually stunning and functionally robust.

Upgraded Essential Backup and Off-Grid Power: The Jackery Explorer 3000v2

Available starting later this year, the Explorer 3000v2 is a game-changer in backup and off-grid energy solutions. Designed to deliver unmatched reliability and versatility for modern energy needs, the 3000v2 is ideal for powering critical appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, water pumps, and coffee machines, ensuring homes remain fully functional during blackouts or emergencies. With a robust 3,000Wh capacity and seamless compatibility with appliances and tools up to 1,500W, it’s perfect for both home backup and off-grid projects. The Explorer 3000v2 pairs advanced engineering with convenience and peace of mind, offering features designed for long-lasting performance in any environment.

Key product highlights include:

3600W AC Output: Supports high-demand appliances with ease.

Compact and Lightweight: The smallest and lightest 3kWh LFP solar generator on the market.

UPS Functionality (<20ms): Automatically handles unexpected power outages without delay.

ChargeShield2.0™ with Safe LFP Battery: Ensures optimal safety and extended battery life.

Extreme Durability: Operates in temperatures as low as -40°F and withstands dusty and rugged environments.



The Explorer 3000v2 redefines what’s possible in portable and backup power, making it an essential solution for those who demand reliability, performance, and versatility. Whether safeguarding your home or powering your adventures, it’s ready to meet every challenge.

Complete Home Energy: The Jackery HomePower Energy System

The Jackery HomePower Energy System is designed to provide homeowners with energy independence, combining cutting-edge technology with an intuitive, user-friendly design. This permanent, grid-tied energy storage solution revolutionizes home energy management, reduces reliance on the grid, cuts down on soaring energy costs, and can operate both with or without rooftop solar.

It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including:

Battery: The HomePower is equipped with a high voltage battery system designed to provide safe and scalable energy storage to fit your home's needs. The modular design allows for a quick and easy installation process, with individual stacks ranging from 7.7 kWh to 15.4 kWh and the ability to connect multiple units to achieve a total system capacity of 123.2kWh per inverter.



LFP battery chemistry ensures safety with reliable performance and long-lasting energy output

Integrated internal fire suppression system

UL9540 and 9540A certified

Real-time battery and cell status monitoring for accurate SOC levels

Intelligent BMS logic to optimize cell charge and discharge profiles

Lightweight modular design supports easy transport and installation

Expandable up to 123.2 kWh

High voltage architecture allows for additional installation flexibility

IP65-rated enclosure

Remote fault diagnosis and firmware updates

Wide operating temperature range



Inverter: The HomePower’s hybrid inverter is a smart and flexible product designed to operate with high-voltage batteries in on-grid or off-grid modes. It offers different modes of operation to best suit energy requirements and provide maximum operational efficiency.

External RSD & emergency shut-off switches.

UL safety standards and US grid code compliant

1P66 protection

Remote system troubleshooting, firmware upgrading and configuration, reducing O&M costs

Integrated ATS for quick and easy switch-over during different operational scenarios

Bidirectional capability, allowing the battery to charge from the grid

Ability to handle backup loads panel for essential load backup (50A max)

Up to 50A/11.4kW continuous backup power

Backup transfer within 10ms

High roundtrip efficiency at 97%

Multiple energy storage working modes to satisfy various energy requirements

Can handle up to 123kWh of storage capacity

4 MPPTs with max current of 16A per string to accommodate larger solar arrays

Integrated grid bypass switch

Hub: The HomePower Hub is an innovative load management system meticulously designed to integrate multiple energy sources, including PV, BESS, and generators, with the capability to control multiple critical loads. This system offers intelligent load management functionality, allowing for direct control over energy distribution and providing detailed insights into energy profiles. This advanced control helps users optimize energy utilization, reduce consumption, and lower costs.

Easily integrate EV Charger, BESS, Backup Generators & Additional/Existing PV Systems

EV charging capable with the ability to support V2L

Up to 200A of generator backup

280A bussing and 200A of grid pass through

Designed for quick and easy configuration

Provides operational & installation flexibility to easily fit your system design needs

Critical load management of up to 4 branch circuits

Manage energy consumption & extend backup time with intelligent circuit control

10-millisecond transfer

Integrated CTs provide insight into all power flow

Remote system health check and diagnostics



The HomePower Energy System reflects Jackery’s commitment to delivering energy solutions that meet the demands of modern living while supporting a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Versatile Whole-Home Backup: The Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus Kit

Making its CES debut following an initial launch this past fall, the powerful, portable and compact 5000 Plus is the most trusted whole-home backup power solution, ensuring people will stay connected, powered and secure, even in the most difficult and unexpected circumstances. With LFP battery cells, the 5000 Plus offers 4,000 cycles. When paired with Jackery’s Smart Transfer Switch, two 5000 Plus units deliver up to 14400W of power. And, when equipped with all modular extensions and add-ons available, the full ecosystem capability reaches an impressive 60kWh.

5-60kWh Capacity & 7.2-14.4kW Output

120V/240V dual voltage enhances compatibility, supporting appliances like dryers, water pumps, ovens, etc.

UPS 0 ms switchover for uninterrupted power to essential devices.

Next-gen LiFePO4 battery lasts over 10 years, including a 5-year warranty + 2 optional years.

ChargeShield 2.0 for advanced protection and efficient charging.

Smart App Control: Remotely monitor and manage power usage, with scheduled charge/discharge settings for efficiency.

Compact & Quiet Design: Features optimized CTB structure, equipped with wheels and a pull handle, maintaining a low noise level of just 30 dB.



Experience Jackery at CES 2025

At the Jackery booth, visitors can explore the full range of innovative products that highlight Jackery’s evolution to a comprehensive renewable energy ecosystem provider. Live demonstrations will showcase how Jackery integrates seamlessly into modern lifestyles, offering clean, reliable energy for home, travel, and emergencies. Additionally, an exclusive show-opening presentation at 11AM on January 7 will delve into the brand’s journey, future roadmap, and its holistic energy solutions designed to offer individuals, families, and retailers alike energy independent options and promote sustainability.

“We are eager to kick off the new year with a display of our commitment to innovation and sustainability at CES,” said Jack Sun, Jackery CEO. “The Jackery Solar Roof introduces a new level of sophistication to the renewable home energy landscape, while the HomePower ES system offers a groundbreaking solution for complete home energy management. Alongside the 3000v2, our robust product lineup features the newly-released 5000 Plus and 2000v2 solar generators, delivering powerful and versatile energy to meet a wide range of needs. We are honored to provide our Jackery network of customers with the most convenient, trusted, and reliable sustainable energy solutions for their every need.”

Jackery invites media, industry professionals, and retail partners to visit Booth 9815 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention to experience these offerings firsthand.

For more information about Jackery and its lineup of solar generators, visit www.jackery.com .

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products from compact 100W units to robust 123kWh energy storage systems for whole-home backup, Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, Jackery prioritizes convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

