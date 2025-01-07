TRU Staffing Partners Announces Key Staff Promotions, Reflecting Continued Growth and Success

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and five-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced a series of staff promotions, reflecting the company’s unprecedented growth and commitment to developing internal talent:

Stacey Pcholinksi has been promoted to Senior Manager, Innovation & Data Integrity

Samantha Strong has been promoted to Senior Scheduling Coordinator

Monica Lennon has been promoted to Manager, Business Development & Recruitment

Michelle Shanik has been promoted to Manager, Recruitment & Business Development

Michael Fox has been promoted to Manager, Recruitment & Business Development



These promotions highlight TRU’s strategic focus on recognizing and nurturing exceptional talent while addressing the ever-growing demand for innovative and customized staffing solutions.

“TRU’s incredible growth would not be possible without the dedication and ingenuity of every member of our staff,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “These promotions represent not only the remarkable contributions of Stacey, Samantha, Monica, Michelle, and Michael but also TRU’s ongoing commitment to fostering internal career development.”

TRU Staffing Partners continues to expand its impact on the industry while investing in its team’s professional development, ensuring the highest level of service for clients and candidates alike.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), 2022 (#4189), and 2023 (#4326); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175) and Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2023 (Northeast #154); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

