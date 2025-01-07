Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Appoints Michael McLaren as Chief Executive Officer

Miami, FL, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren, MSc., MBA, as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective immediately.

Mr. McLaren brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the energy industry, including significant contributions to military and energy projects, field services, and mergers and acquisitions. He is the founder of several startups where he has led innovative energy solutions, manufacturing systems and is the developer and patent holder of an extensive catalog of energy and green technologies. Mr. McLaren earned a Master’s Degree in Science and a Master’s Degree in Business from the University of British Columbia.

“We are excited to welcome Michael McLaren to Safe & Green Holdings,” said Paul Galvin, Chairman of the Board. “Michael’s extensive leadership experience, particularly in advancing sustainable technologies, makes him an excellent choice to guide Safe & Green Holdings as we continue to expand our reach and deliver cutting-edge building solutions. His expertise will help us build on our foundation and drive the next phase of growth.”

“I am honored to join Safe & Green Holdings, a company that shares a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Mr. McLaren. “Safe & Green’s business model and modular construction expertise create an exciting opportunity to deliver transformative solutions on a global scale. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. continues to expand its reputation as a leader in modular construction, recently securing new contracts and exploring additional market opportunities. The company remains committed to providing high-quality, environmentally responsible building solutions that address evolving client needs.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the two significant contracts, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

