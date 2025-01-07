Fluent, Inc. Announces Commerce Media Partnerships with Top-Tier Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media solutions company, today announced the addition of several new media partners to its commerce media network, reflecting the growth of the Company’s Commerce Media Solutions.

Top-tier brands such as Fanatics, Vivid Seats, Barnes & Noble College, Forever 21, Belk, Bealls Florida, and Hammacher Schlemmer are now partnered with Fluent to capitalize on the rapidly growing opportunities in commerce media and generate new revenue streams for their businesses. By seamlessly integrating non-endemic advertising across their sites and mobile apps, partners can enhance the customer experience with personalized offers that deepen brand loyalty and maximize customer monetization.

“We’re proud to work with such an impressive roster of media partners across retail, grocery, ticketing, quick-service restaurants, and other emerging verticals,” said Tim Lukens, President of Commerce Media Solutions at Fluent. “With a growing media network comprised of over 100 million annual transactions, we aim to maximize revenue opportunities for partners, increase conversion rates for advertisers, and build more meaningful experiences for consumers.”

Fluent’s first-party identity graph and advanced AI-driven algorithms are a key differentiator among industry peers, enhancing ad relevance, boosting conversions, and creating stronger and more profitable connections between brands and consumers.

The commerce media sector continues to expand rapidly, with Boston Consulting Group estimating it will grow to $100 billion within five years, accounting for over 25% of digital media spending by 20261.

Fluent’s Commerce Media Solutions reflect this momentum, reporting a 341% year-over-year revenue increase in Q3 2024, rising to $10.4 million (16% of total revenue) from $2.3 million (3% of total revenue) in Q3 2023. With an annual recurring revenue run rate exceeding $50 million, Fluent’s Commerce Media Solutions demonstrate strong traction as the company executes a strategic pivot towards the fast-growing commerce media market.

1Boston Consulting Group, How Retail Media is Reshaping Retail

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) has been a leader in performance marketing since 2010, offering customer acquisition and partner monetization solutions that exceed client expectations. Leveraging untapped channels and diverse ad inventory across partner ecosystems and owned sites, Fluent connects brands with consumers at the most optimal moment, ensuring impactful engagement when it matters most. Constantly innovating and optimizing for performance, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. For more insights visit https://www.fluentco.com/ .

