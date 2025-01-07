Schindler's Award-Winning Modernization of Prudential Tower Redefines the Passenger Experience

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schindler Elevator Corporation, a leading mobility provider of elevators, escalators, and moving walks, modernized the vertical transportation systems in Prudential Tower, one of Boston’s most iconic and tallest skyscrapers. This transformative project was recently awarded Elevator World’s 2025 Project of the Year award, recognizing Schindler’s innovative engineering, meticulous execution, and seamless integration of advanced technologies.

Schindler modernized 28 gearless elevators, installed three escalators and three machine room-less elevators, and integrated their advanced technology, Schindler PORT Technology, into the passenger elevators to transform the building's transportation network. The system’s advanced algorithm continuously optimizes traffic flow by learning and adapting to passenger patterns. By grouping passengers with similar destinations, it minimizes stops, reduces travel time, and improves energy efficiency.

“Prudential Tower is a symbol of Boston, and we wanted to not just improve the vertical transportation within it, but redefine how visitors and tenants experience this iconic building,” said Paul Hart, General Manager at Schindler Elevator Corporation. “For tenants, the modernized vertical transportation system ensures the trips to and from their offices are smoother and more efficient. For visitors – particularly those headed to the observation deck – the elevator ride serves as more than just a connection from one point to another; it is an immersive experience that allows them to escape into the Boston skyline.”

The project’s centerpiece, the View Boston observation deck, offers breathtaking 360-degree views of the city. Schindler designed three observation elevators equipped with 14 screens each to create a cinematic display that immerses guests in Boston’s iconic skyline as they ascend. Schindler also installed escalators that connect visitors from the basement level to the observation elevators, ensuring a smooth and efficient flow of traffic.

All equipment in the project includes Schindler Ahead – a remote monitoring system that uses real-time performance and usage data to detect and address potential maintenance issues proactively to reduce equipment downtime.

Schindler’s modernization of the Prudential Tower enhances the daily experience for the building’s 80,000 visitors with smoother mobility and an unforgettable journey through one of Boston’s most iconic landmarks.

About Schindler Elevator Corporation

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1, 2, and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

For more information, visit www.schindler.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kim LaCava, PR & Communications Manager

973-207-1773

kim.lacava@schindler.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.