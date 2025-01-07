Verifone and FreedomPay Announce Global Partnership Championing a Full Commerce Ecosystem for Merchants Around the Globe

Partnership gives merchants the ability to utilize Verifone’s portfolio of industry-leading payment devices with FreedomPay’s widely used commerce platform -- simplifying payments at every step of the customer journey

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the leading connected commerce platform for the world’s best-known retail brands, major financial institutions and fintechs, and small merchants alike, and FreedomPay, the commerce technology partner of choice for global leaders across hospitality, retail, restaurants, and sports and entertainment, today announce the integration of their ecosystems. Businesses in a wide variety of industries that leverage FreedomPay’s global payment orchestration platform can now drive growth and operational efficiency through Verifone’s secure, ultra durable, consumer-trusted payment devices.

The partnership enables an upgraded commerce stack for sellers, delivering:

Seamless Transaction Experiences: Verifone's entire portfolio of industry-leading payment hardware is available through this new partnership, enabling consumer-focused commerce journeys and effortless estate management. Merchants can deploy globally renowned terminals for each use case, from a comprehensive range of feature-rich devices that includes mobile, multilane, unattended, portables, SoftPOS, and more.

Streamlined, Secure Operations: The fully integrated solution simplifies management and reinforces security for merchants by unifying Verifone’s powerful payments engine and advanced defense systems with FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform and industry-leading security features.

End-to-End Portfolio: The combined offering gives solution providers the flexibility to easily upgrade and integrate acquirer- and OS-agnostic modern payment solutions into their existing Point of Sale environment.

“Our partnership with FreedomPay couples our industry-leading payment devices with their widely used, powerful commerce platform,” said Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone. “Together, we are enhancing the payment experience for consumers by enabling merchants to deploy secure, innovative solutions that maximize their investment’s long-term value.”

“FreedomPay is dedicated to delivering an exceptional commerce experience by offering unparalleled speed, security, and personalization,” said Tom Durovsik, Founder & CEO of FreedomPay. “Integrating Verifone’s full line of powerful payment devices allows us to provide our merchants with greater flexibility and the latest in payment technology, ensuring they can offer the best possible service to their customers.”

Verifone’s range of industry-leading devices will soon be certified fully on FreedomPay’s network, available in acquirer-agnostic format. To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.verifone.com/en/us/freedompay-verifone-partnership.

To learn more about each company, visit www.freedompay.com and www.verifone.com.

About Verifone

Verifone shapes ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global fintech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 14B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels. Learn more at www.verifone.com.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

Media Contact: press@Verifone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

