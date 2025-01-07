Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Joins American Oncology Network





FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH), a trusted name in northeastern Indiana cancer care since 1977, is proud to announce it has joined American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices.

This partnership enables FWMOH to expand its patient-focused services while continuing the high-quality, compassionate care that has been a hallmark of the practice for nearly five decades.

“We are thrilled to join American Oncology Network,” said Dr. Praveen Kollipara, a Board-certified medical oncologist and president of FWMOH. “This partnership comes at an exciting time for FWMOH. We’ve recently added the leading gynecologic oncologists in northeastern Indiana and expanded our presence in Peru and Warsaw. With AON’s support, we will pursue additional growth initiatives and innovations to enhance care for more patients in the region.”

FWMOH operates nine locations across northeastern Indiana and is staffed by 16 Board-certified medical oncologists and two Board-certified gynecologic oncologists, Dr. Iwona Podzielinski and Dr. Scott Goodrich, who joined AON as Fort Wayne Gynecologic Oncology, a division of FWMOH, in November in anticipation of the FWMOH/AON partnership.

“We are excited to join FWMOH as its gynecologic oncology division,” said Dr. Podzielinski. “FWMOH and AON share a deep commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality, and personalized cancer care in a community setting. This partnership strengthens our ability to offer cutting-edge treatments while maintaining the patient-centered approach our patients trust. We look forward to the expanded services this collaboration will bring, enhancing convenience and improving outcomes for the patients we serve.”

FWMOH offers comprehensive cancer care, including laboratory services, PET/CT imaging, diverse oral and IV infusion treatment options, clinical trials, survivorship programs, and patient support – all delivered close to home to reduce travel burdens for patients and their families. FWMOH clinics feature private exam rooms and on-site infusion suites designed for patient comfort and privacy during treatment.

“We are pleased to welcome Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology to the American Oncology Network,” said AON’s chief executive officer Todd Schonherz. “FWMOH is ASCO certified and has an exceptional reputation for delivering patient-centered, community-based care. Their team brings extensive expertise and shares AON’s commitment to individualized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. This partnership aligns with AON’s mission to expand access to high-quality, patient-first cancer care in local communities nationwide. We look forward to the expertise FWMOH providers bring to our network.”

“On behalf of AON, I am thrilled to welcome the FWMOH team to the network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “The FWMOH team has delivered exceptional care in northeastern Indiana for decades, and I am confident that our patients – and our team – will benefit immensely from their expertise and commitment to providing quality, patient-centered care in a community-based setting.”

FWMOH providers are now accepting new patients. For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com. To learn more about Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, visit fwmoh.com.

About Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology

Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology (FWMOH) provides state-of-the-art cancer and blood disorder treatments through a team of dedicated healthcare providers serving northeastern Indiana. Since 1977, FWMOH has cared for thousands of patients, treating more than 40 types of cancer – from bladder to bone, pancreatic to prostate – as well as blood disorders such as hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

FWMOH’s experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, and clinical support staff work collaboratively to deliver the high-quality oncologic and hematologic care informed by cutting-edge research and decades of experience. The team emphasizes compassionate, patient-centered care that respects the needs of the whole person.

The following Board-certified physicians are accepting appointments at FWMOH: Farrukh M. Adhami, MD; Sunil Babu, MD; Matthew L. Carr, MD; Shalini Chitneni, MD; Michael Epstein, MD; Gary G. Gize, MD; Ryan Gonzales, MD; Praveen Kollipara, MD; Yasolatha Nalamolu, MD; Screenivasa R. Nattam, MD; Dolly Rosa Quispe, MD; Steven N. Rhinehart, MD; Ahad Sadiq, MD; Naga Vutukuri, MD; Richard Zhang, MD; and David M. Zimmerman, MD. FWMOH’s gynecologic oncologists include Dr. Iwona Podzielinski and Dr. Scott Goodrich.

Learn more at fwmoh.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

