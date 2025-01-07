Exodus Rings NYSE Opening Bell, Celebrating a New Era for Crypto

Milestone marks Exodus’ leadership in bringing self-custody crypto innovation to traditional markets

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or the "Company"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell on January 8, 2025. This historic milestone highlights Exodus’ pivotal role in empowering people to control their lives in a digital world through self-custody.

"The NYSE bell-ringing is a major milestone for Exodus and the crypto community," said James Gernetzke, Chief Financial Officer at Exodus. "It marks the beginning of a new chapter where crypto and traditional markets come together to create a more open, transparent, and lasting financial system."

The ceremony, led by CEO JP Richardson and the leadership team, underscores Exodus’ success in leading crypto companies into the financial mainstream. Through a debt-free model, significant cryptocurrency reserves - including over 1,900 BTC and 2,660 ETH - and a focus on user-first solutions, Exodus delivers innovation at the vanguard of the digital assets industry.

As institutions increasingly recognize the importance of secure platforms, Exodus continues to deliver innovative self-custodial solutions. Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell showcases Exodus’ journey to empower users with industry-leading transparency and security, while providing access to thousands of digital assets at your fingertips.

Looking ahead, this event positions Exodus to broaden its impact by driving innovation and expanding access to crypto across global markets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.exodus.com/ .

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader dedicated to simplifying digital asset management. Since 2015, the company has pioneered self-custodial crypto solutions that put users in full control of their funds. With its multi-asset wallet, Exodus enables secure, seamless swapping, buying, and selling of cryptocurrency, all while prioritizing design and ease of use. Exodus’ business solutions, including Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, provide cutting-edge tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation. As a publicly listed company, Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions and apply only as of the date made. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “forecast,” as well as variations of such words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, quotations from management regarding expected benefits to Exodus’ corporate profile and shareholder liquidity as a result of the uplisting.

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning:

our business plans and strategy;

projected profitability, performance or cash flows;

future capital expenditures;

our growth strategy, including our ability to grow organically and through mergers and acquisitions;

anticipated financing needs;

business trends;

our capital allocation strategy;

liquidity and capital management; and

other information that is not historical information.



There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Amendment No. 6 to our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 27, 2024 (the “Form 10"), as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

