Dorman appoints Tayfun Uner as President of its Light Duty business segment

COLMAR, Pa., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (“Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the addition of Tayfun Uner as President, Light Duty.

In this newly-created role, Mr. Uner will be responsible for driving strategic growth and overseeing all commercial and operational aspects of Dorman’s largest business segment.

“We are pleased to welcome Tayfun to Dorman,” said Kevin Olsen, Dorman President and Chief Executive Officer. “His broad experience and proven ability to drive growth, enhance financial performance and foster a positive culture will be key to driving the continued success of our Light Duty business. This new role completes our segment transition, with a formalized leadership structure for each of our three business segments.”

Uner joins Dorman with an extensive global background in consumer goods, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of three Newell Brand business units. Prior to that, he held strategic positions around the world with increasing responsibility at McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble and Carlsberg Breweries. He holds an undergraduate degree from Bogazici University (Istanbul, Turkey) and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

Uner commented, “I feel privileged to join the innovative team at Dorman. I am excited to build on the strong foundation of our brand and trusted solutions like our Dorman® OE FIX™ products and working closely with our channel partners to accelerate the growth of the automotive aftermarket by helping solve people’s repair problems.”

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new repair solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing, sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

Investor Relations: Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management, awhitelam@dormanproducts.com

