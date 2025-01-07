Submit Release
Aya Gold & Silver Reports Zgounder Near Pit and At-Depth High-Grade Silver Drill Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.        

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Eastern Zone near the open-pit area:

    • Hole ZG-RC-24-277 intercepted 2,425 g/t grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 17.0 meters (“m”), including 6,311 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-228 intercepted 1,356 g/t Ag over 20.0m, including 1,799 g/t Ag over 14.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-345 intercepted 876 g/t Ag over 16.0m, including 2,018 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-154 intercepted 711g/t Ag over 19.0m, including 1,229 g/t Ag over 7.0m
  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:

    • Hole DZG-SF-24-219 intercepted 321 g/t Ag over 21.0 m, and 396 g/t Ag over 11.0m
    • Hole DZG-SF-24-293 intercepted 1,119 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 2,432 g/t Ag over 2.5m
  • At depth near the granite contact:

    • Hole ZG-SF-24-206 intercepted 1,071 g/t Ag over 3.5m, and 1,299 g/t Ag over 3.5m including 3,640 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-218 intercepted 636 g/t Ag over 11.0m including 1,560 g/t Ag over 4.0m
  • 34,809m of the 2024 exploration program drilled year to date

“Today’s high-grade silver drill results, particularly from holes ZG-RC-24-277 and ZG-RC-24-228, confirm the continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “The exceptional intercepts from these holes highlight the potential to significantly increase high-grade ounces within and near the open pit area, strengthening our confidence in expanding open-pit operations in the near term. Additionally, high-grade intercepts near the granite contact, such as ZG-SF-24-206 and ZG-SF-24-218, further emphasize the opportunity for resource expansion at depth. With four underground and one RC rig currently active, we anticipate a steady flow of results in the coming months to further enhance our understanding and resource potential.”

Included in this release are results from 291 holes, which include 6 surface Diamond Drill (“DDH”), 99 underground DDH, 123 Reverse Circulation (“RC”), 41 T28 and 22 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer).  For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag
(g/t) 		Length
(m)*		 Ag x width
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-206 273.5 277.0 1 071 3.5 3 748
ZG-SF-24-206 298.5 302.0 1 299 3.5 4 548
Including 298.5 299.5 3 640 1.0 3 640
ZG-SF-24-218 129.0 140.0 636 11.0 6 996
Including 133.0 137.0 1 560 4.0 6 238
DZG-SF-24-163 6.0 7.5 4 720 1.5 7 080
DZG-SF-24-187 28.5 38.0 493 9.5 4 682
DZG-SF-24-188 31.5 46.0 412 14.5 5 979
DZG-SF-24-219 13.5 34.5 321 21.0 6 736
DZG-SF-24-219 44.0 55.0 396 11.0 4 352
DZG-SF-24-293 34.0 40.0 1 119 6.0 6 712
Including 34.0 36.5 2 432 2.5 6 080
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-153 61.0 65.0 1 681 4.0 6 724
ZG-RC-24-154 19.0 38.0 711 19.0 13 512
Including 19.0 26.0 1 229 7.0 8 604
ZG-RC-24-167 0.0 7.0 1 153 7.0 8 068
Including 3.0 5.0 3 680 2.0 7 360
ZG-RC-24-168 24.0 40.0 609 16.0 9 748
Including 35.0 38.0 2 132 3.0 6 396
ZG-RC-24-169 20.0 42.0 485 22.0 10 680
Including 23.0 26.0 1 331 3.0 3 992
ZG-RC-24-220 1.0 20.0 211 19.0 4 016
ZG-RC-24-228 25.0 45.0 1 356 20.0 27 128
Including 28.0 42.0 1 799 14.0 25 192
ZG-RC-24-234 0.0 2.0 3 660 2.0 7 320
ZG-RC-24-234 6.0 7.0 7 040 1.0 7 040
ZG-RC-24-235 0.0 13.0 778 13.0 10 116
Including 0.0 1.0 6 880 1.0 6 880
ZG-RC-24-277 33.0 50.0 2 425 17.0 41 232
Including 37.0 42.0 6 311 5.0 31 556
ZG-RC-24-303 22.0 28.0 1 970 6.0 11 820
ZG-RC-24-318 8.0 17.0 1 143 9.0 10 284
Including 12.0 14.0 4 598 2.0 9 196
ZG-RC-24-318 35.0 47.0 580 12.0 6 965
Including 35.0 39.0 1 001 4.0 4 004
ZG-RC-24-345 15.0 31.0 876 16.0 14 016
Including 22.0 27.0 2 018 5.0 10 092
ZG-RC-24-347 26.0 29.0 2 369 3.0 7 108
ZG-RC-24-353 8.0 10.0 2 288 2.0 4 576
ZG-RC-24-355 0.0 20.0 555 20.0 11 092
Including 9.0 12.0 1 692 3.0 5 076


Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “confirm”, “potential”, “significant”, “confidence”, “expansion”, “steady”, “enhance” ,and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to significantly increase high-grade ounces within and near the open pit area, expanding open-pit operations in the near term, enhancing the resource and better understanding the deposit as well as exploration results in the open-pit and underground areas. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x width
      (g/t)    
Surface DDH
ZG-24-103 9.0 10.5 92 1.5 138
ZG-24-103 12.0 13.5 88 1.5 132
ZG-24-107 20.0 21.0 144 1.0 144
ZG-24-108 8.0 9.5 96 1.5 144
ZG-24-108 13.0 14.0 104 1.0 104
ZG-24-109 46.5 51.0 175 4.5 786
ZG-24-109 60.0 61.5 88 1.5 132
ZG-24-109 68.5 69.5 80 1.0 80
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-167 92.0 93.5 76 1.5 114
ZG-SF-24-196 214.5 215.0 76 0.5 38
ZG-SF-24-197 56.5 58.0 269 1.5 404
ZG-SF-24-197 65.5 66.5 184 1.0 184
ZG-SF-24-206 248.0 249.0 148 1.0 148
ZG-SF-24-206 273.5 277.0 1 071 3.5 3 748
ZG-SF-24-206 291.5 293.0 80 1.5 120
ZG-SF-24-206 298.5 302.0 1 299 3.5 4 548
Including 298.5 299.5 3 640 1.0 3 640
ZG-SF-24-206 308.0 309.0 156 1.0 156
ZG-SF-24-206 317.0 318.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-SF-24-218 129.0 140.0 636 11.0 6 996
Including 133.0 137.0 1 560 4.0 6 238
ZG-SF-24-241 115.5 116.0 124 0.5 62
DZG-SF-24-155 15.0 21.0 146 6.0 876
DZG-SF-24-159 1.5 7.5 146 6.0 876
DZG-SF-24-159 15.0 16.5 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-159 33.0 34.0 100 1.0 100
DZG-SF-24-159 47.0 48.5 96 1.5 144
DZG-SF-24-160 7.5 9.0 84 1.5 126
DZG-SF-24-162 13.5 21.0 95 7.5 710
DZG-SF-24-162 34.5 36.0 93 1.5 140
DZG-SF-24-162 64.0 65.0 260 1.0 260
DZG-SF-24-163 1.5 4.5 108 3.0 324
DZG-SF-24-163 6.0 7.5 4 720 1.5 7 080
DZG-SF-24-163 13.5 15.0 384 1.5 576
DZG-SF-24-163 27.0 28.5 104 1.5 156
DZG-SF-24-165 46.0 47.0 240 1.0 240
DZG-SF-24-167 30.0 31.5 128 1.5 192
DZG-SF-24-167 36.0 37.5 104 1.5 156
DZG-SF-24-180 39.0 40.5 128 1.5 192
DZG-SF-24-185 1.5 3.0 1 008 1.5 1 512
DZG-SF-24-186 39.0 40.0 92 1.0 92
DZG-SF-24-187 28.5 38.0 493 9.5 4 682
Including 35.5 38.0 1 050 2.5 2 626
DZG-SF-24-188 31.5 46.0 412 14.5 5 979
Including 31.5 33.0 1 274 1.5 1 911
DZG-SF-24-189 29.5 32.5 144 3.0 432
DZG-SF-24-210 21.5 24.5 194 3.0 582
DZG-SF-24-210 30.0 31.0 300 1.0 300
DZG-SF-24-211 10.5 12.0 340 1.5 510
DZG-SF-24-218 20.0 21.5 312 1.5 468
DZG-SF-24-219 13.5 34.5 321 21.0 6 736
Including 20.0 21.0 3 310 1.0 3 310
DZG-SF-24-219 44.0 55.0 396 11.0 4 352
Including 44.0 46.5 1 117 2.5 2 792
DZG-SF-24-221 17.5 22.5 285 5.0 1 424
DZG-SF-24-224 14.0 18.0 655 4.0 2 618
Including 14.5 15.5 2 372 1.0 2 372
DZG-SF-24-224 51.0 52.5 144 1.5 216
DZG-SF-24-224 55.5 56.5 84 1.0 84
DZG-SF-24-226 57.0 60.0 299 3.0 896
DZG-SF-24-228 17.0 25.5 123 8.5 1 044
DZG-SF-24-228 31.5 33.0 88 1.5 132
DZG-SF-24-228 42.0 43.5 152 1.5 228
DZG-SF-24-228 46.0 47.0 160 1.0 160
DZG-SF-24-228 55.0 60.0 250 5.0 1 252
DZG-SF-24-248 18.0 19.5 116 1.5 174
DZG-SF-24-248 24.0 25.5 120 1.5 180
DZG-SF-24-248 28.5 31.0 144 2.5 360
DZG-SF-24-248 34.0 39.0 625 5.0 3 126
Including 34.5 35.5 2 194 1.0 2 194
DZG-SF-24-250 15.0 16.0 148 1.0 148
DZG-SF-24-250 22.5 24.0 184 1.5 276
DZG-SF-24-251 6.0 7.5 340 1.5 510
DZG-SF-24-251 15.5 19.5 227 4.0 906
DZG-SF-24-251 25.0 28.0 521 3.0 1 564
DZG-SF-24-252 18.5 20.0 128 1.5 192
DZG-SF-24-252 24.5 30.5 115 6.0 688
DZG-SF-24-254 13.0 14.5 248 1.5 372
DZG-SF-24-255 19.0 21.0 546 2.0 1 092
DZG-SF-24-255 27.0 28.0 88 1.0 88
DZG-SF-24-255 29.0 30.0 100 1.0 100
DZG-SF-24-255 33.5 34.5 204 1.0 204
DZG-SF-24-255 47.0 48.5 132 1.5 198
DZG-SF-24-256 20.5 22.0 84 1.5 126
DZG-SF-24-256 23.0 24.0 88 1.0 88
DZG-SF-24-256 26.0 27.0 84 1.0 84
DZG-SF-24-256 32.5 33.5 96 1.0 96
DZG-SF-24-256 34.5 35.5 84 1.0 84
DZG-SF-24-256 38.0 39.0 124 1.0 124
DZG-SF-24-257 24.5 27.5 320 3.0 960
DZG-SF-24-257 36.5 39.5 312 3.0 936
DZG-SF-24-257 44.0 47.0 188 3.0 564
DZG-SF-24-257 54.5 56.0 164 1.5 246
DZG-SF-24-258 39.5 40.5 112 1.0 112
DZG-SF-24-259 23.5 32.0 116 8.5 984
DZG-SF-24-259 42.0 43.0 200 1.0 200
DZG-SF-24-260 10.0 11.0 268 1.0 268
DZG-SF-24-260 37.0 38.5 184 1.5 276
DZG-SF-24-260 52.5 57.5 559 5.0 2 794
Including 52.5 53.0 4 080 0.5 2 040
DZG-SF-24-260 60.5 62.0 128 1.5 192
DZG-SF-24-261 47.0 48.0 1 208 1.0 1 208
Including 38.0 47.0 213 9.0 1 914
DZG-SF-24-261 58.0 59.0 92 1.0 92
DZG-SF-24-262 34.5 48.5 102 14.0 1 424
DZG-SF-24-263 30.5 40.0 109 9.5 1 036
DZG-SF-24-264 17.0 22.0 83 5.0 416
DZG-SF-24-264 51.5 54.5 112 3.0 336
DZG-SF-24-265 1.0 2.0 164 1.0 164
DZG-SF-24-265 6.0 7.0 320 1.0 320
DZG-SF-24-266 29.5 30.5 100 1.0 100
DZG-SF-24-266 32.5 34.0 100 1.5 150
DZG-SF-24-267 21.5 22.5 152 1.0 152
DZG-SF-24-267 26.0 27.0 148 1.0 148
DZG-SF-24-267 42.0 43.0 76 1.0 76
DZG-SF-24-267 54.0 55.0 84 1.0 84
DZG-SF-24-280 24.0 25.5 140 1.5 210
DZG-SF-24-280 31.5 33.0 288 1.5 432
DZG-SF-24-293 34.0 40.0 1 119 6.0 6 712
Including 34.0 36.5 2 432 2.5 6 080
DZG-SF-24-294 43.5 45.0 284 1.5 426
DZG-SF-24-294 54.0 55.5 276 1.5 414
DZG-SF-24-299 1.5 3.0 348 1.5 522
DZG-SF-24-331 47.0 48.0 80 1.0 80
DZG-SF-24-331 51.0 52.0 116 1.0 116
DZG-SF-24-331 56.0 57.0 104 1.0 104
DZG-SF-24-333 45.0 50.0 254 5.0 1 268
DZG-SF-24-334 10.5 13.5 188 3.0 564
DZG-SF-24-334 16.5 18.0 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-335 10.0 11.5 528 1.5 792
DZG-SF-24-335 16.0 17.5 608 1.5 912
DZG-SF-24-335 31.5 40.5 214 9.0 1 926
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-138 27.0 28.0 536 1.0 536
ZG-RC-24-138 37.0 40.0 247 3.0 740
ZG-RC-24-153 61.0 65.0 1 681 4.0 6 724
ZG-RC-24-154 0.0 15.0 220 15.0 3 304
ZG-RC-24-154 19.0 38.0 711 19.0 13 512
Including 19.0 26.0 1 229 7.0 8 604
ZG-RC-24-154 42.0 43.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-154 49.0 50.0 148 1.0 148
ZG-RC-24-166 67.0 69.0 180 2.0 360
ZG-RC-24-167 0.0 7.0 1 153 7.0 8 068
Including 3.0 5.0 3 680 2.0 7 360
ZG-RC-24-168 2.0 3.0 184 1.0 184
ZG-RC-24-168 24.0 40.0 609 16.0 9 748
Including 35.0 38.0 2 132 3.0 6 396
ZG-RC-24-169 20.0 42.0 485 22.0 10 680
Including 23.0 26.0 1 331 3.0 3992
ZG-RC-24-179 36.0 38.0 156 2.0 312
ZG-RC-24-182 25.0 26.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-194 3.0 4.0 200 1.0 200
ZG-RC-24-194 6.0 7.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-195 11.0 14.0 644 3.0 1 932
ZG-RC-24-219 14.0 23.0 213 9.0 1 913
ZG-RC-24-219 45.0 46.0 816 1.0 816
ZG-RC-24-220 1.0 20.0 211 19.0 4 016
ZG-RC-24-220 56.0 57.0 440 1.0 440
ZG-RC-24-221 4.0 5.0 432 1.0 432
ZG-RC-24-221 10.0 16.0 122 6.0 732
ZG-RC-24-221 18.0 19.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-221 24.0 25.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-221 55.0 56.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-222 1.0 2.0 96 1.0 96
ZG-RC-24-222 3.0 5.0 106 2.0 212
ZG-RC-24-222 8.0 27.0 127 19.0 2 408
ZG-RC-24-222 30.0 31.0 172 1.0 172
ZG-RC-24-228 10.0 11.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-228 25.0 45.0 1 356 20.0 27 128
Including 28.0 42.0 1 799 14.0 25 192
ZG-RC-24-228 79.0 80.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-229 54.0 55.0 100 1.0 100
ZG-RC-24-234 0.0 2.0 3 660 2.0 7 320
ZG-RC-24-234 6.0 7.0 7 040 1.0 7 040
ZG-RC-24-235 0.0 13.0 778 13.0 10 116
Including 0.0 1.0 6 880 1.0 6 880
ZG-RC-24-236 0.0 1.0 380 1.0 380
ZG-RC-24-237 6.0 12.0 192 6.0 1 152
ZG-RC-24-239 1.0 6.0 442 5.0 2 208
ZG-RC-24-247 26.0 35.0 185 9.0 1 668
ZG-RC-24-249 46.0 47.0 156 1.0 156
ZG-RC-24-250 10.0 11.0 128 1.0 128
ZG-RC-24-250 13.0 14.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-250 17.0 18.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-250 19.0 20.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-250 40.0 41.0 476 1.0 476
ZG-RC-24-250 72.0 73.0 680 1.0 680
ZG-RC-24-258 1.0 3.0 214 2.0 428
ZG-RC-24-258 24.0 25.0 636 1.0 636
ZG-RC-24-258 62.0 63.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-259 0.0 1.0 128 1.0 128
ZG-RC-24-259 32.0 36.0 446 4.0 1 784
ZG-RC-24-259 40.0 43.0 177 3.0 532
ZG-RC-24-260 68.0 69.0 332 1.0 332
ZG-RC-24-261 46.0 48.0 566 2.0 1 132
ZG-RC-24-262 4.0 9.0 267 5.0 1 333
ZG-RC-24-263 12.0 13.0 220 1.0 220
ZG-RC-24-266 25.0 26.0 132 1.0 132
ZG-RC-24-268 0.0 1.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-276 50.0 52.0 316 2.0 632
ZG-RC-24-277 26.0 27.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-277 28.0 29.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-277 30.0 31.0 100 1.0 100
ZG-RC-24-277 33.0 50.0 2 425 17.0 41 232
Including 37.0 42.0 6 311 5.0 31 556
ZG-RC-24-278 61.0 62.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-280 29.0 30.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-281 8.0 9.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-281 22.0 24.0 94 2.0 188
ZG-RC-24-281 86.0 87.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-290 8.0 9.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-291 35.0 42.0 458 7.0 3 204
Including 37.0 40.0 939 3.0 2 816
ZG-RC-24-291 44.0 45.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-291 55.0 57.0 124 2.0 248
ZG-RC-24-294 20.0 21.0 1 092 1.0 1 092
ZG-RC-24-294 48.0 49.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-301 1.0 3.0 102 2.0 204
ZG-RC-24-301 16.0 21.0 484 5.0 2 420
ZG-RC-24-303 3.0 4.0 160 1.0 160
ZG-RC-24-303 22.0 28.0 1 970 6.0 11 820
ZG-RC-24-304 18.0 19.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-304 62.0 66.0 634 4.0 2 536
ZG-RC-24-304 69.0 70.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-308 0.0 1.0 108 1.0 108
ZG-RC-24-308 6.0 7.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-308 14.0 15.0 124 1.0 124
ZG-RC-24-308 18.0 19.0 104 1.0 104
ZG-RC-24-311 31.0 36.0 394 5.0 1 972
ZG-RC-24-312 52.0 55.0 664 3.0 1 992
ZG-RC-24-313 13.0 16.0 419 3.0 1 256
ZG-RC-24-313 18.0 19.0 108 1.0 108
ZG-RC-24-318 8.0 17.0 1 143 9.0 10 284
Including 12.0 14.0 4 598 2.0 9 196
ZG-RC-24-318 35.0 47.0 580 12.0 6 965
Including 35.0 39.0 1 001 4.0 4 004
ZG-RC-24-319 36.0 37.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-320 42.0 43.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-324 0.0 4.0 148 4.0 592
ZG-RC-24-325 19.0 21.0 474 2.0 948
ZG-RC-24-325 43.0 47.0 287 4.0 1 148
ZG-RC-24-326 11.0 12.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-326 19.0 20.0 148 1.0 148
ZG-RC-24-328 0.0 1.0 176 1.0 176
ZG-RC-24-329 4.0 5.0 188 1.0 188
ZG-RC-24-332 3.0 17.0 127 14.0 1 780
ZG-RC-24-335 1.0 3.0 82 2.0 164
ZG-RC-24-335 6.0 7.0 136 1.0 136
ZG-RC-24-341 0.0 3.0 275 3.0 824
ZG-RC-24-342 30.0 39.0 210 9.0 1 892
ZG-RC-24-342 42.0 44.0 102 2.0 204
ZG-RC-24-342 49.0 50.0 412 1.0 412
ZG-RC-24-343 0.0 1.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-344 0.0 2.0 134 2.0 268
ZG-RC-24-344 7.0 12.0 236 5.0 1 180
ZG-RC-24-344 16.0 17.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-344 21.0 22.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-344 28.0 33.0 130 5.0 648
ZG-RC-24-344 38.0 45.0 194 7.0 1 360
ZG-RC-24-345 0.0 7.0 148 7.0 1 036
ZG-RC-24-345 10.0 11.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-345 15.0 31.0 876 16.0 14 016
Including 22.0 27.0 2 018 5.0 10 092
ZG-RC-24-345 37.0 42.0 110 5.0 548
ZG-RC-24-345 43.0 44.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-346 0.0 1.0 96 1.0 96
ZG-RC-24-346 4.0 5.0 160 1.0 160
ZG-RC-24-346 21.0 22.0 264 1.0 264
ZG-RC-24-347 26.0 29.0 2 369 3.0 7 108
ZG-RC-24-349 2.0 6.0 110 4.0 440
ZG-RC-24-349 8.0 9.0 100 1.0 100
ZG-RC-24-349 25.0 31.0 247 6.0 1 484
ZG-RC-24-349 58.0 59.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-350 1.0 2.0 272 1.0 272
ZG-RC-24-350 7.0 8.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-350 24.0 26.0 296 2.0 592
ZG-RC-24-351 0.0 1.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-351 3.0 16.0 125 13.0 1 620
ZG-RC-24-351 30.0 45.0 112 15.0 1 684
ZG-RC-24-351 51.0 52.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-351 59.0 64.0 132 5.0 660
ZG-RC-24-353 0.0 2.0 102 2.0 204
ZG-RC-24-353 8.0 10.0 2 288 2.0 4 576
ZG-RC-24-353 37.0 41.0 141 4.0 564
ZG-RC-24-353 56.0 60.0 132 4.0 528
ZG-RC-24-353 66.0 67.0 172 1.0 172
ZG-RC-24-355 0.0 20.0 555 20.0 11 092
Including 9.0 12.0 1 692 3.0 5 076
ZG-RC-24-356 0.0 2.0 144 2.0 288
Underground T28
T28-24-483 8.4 9.6 320 1.2 384
T28-24-483 14.4 22.8 375 8.4 3 154
T28-24-484 14.4 20.4 188 6.0 1 128
T28-24-485 0.0 1.2 256 1.2 307
T28-24-486 10.8 12.0 80 1.2 96
T28-24-486 18.0 19.2 544 1.2 653
T28-24-488 8.4 18.0 210 9.6 2 020
T28-24-489 0.0 4.8 369 4.8 1 771
T28-24-497 14.4 15.6 80 1.2 96
T28-24-497 16.8 18.0 712 1.2 854
T28-24-497 19.2 20.4 76 1.2 91
T28-24-498 10.8 12.0 228 1.2 274
T28-24-501 8.4 9.6 84 1.2 101
T28-24-502 14.4 15.6 88 1.2 106
T28-24-512 3.6 15.6 193 12.0 2 314
T28-24-514 7.2 9.6 136 2.4 326
TD28-24-2100-460 18.0 22.8 533 4.8 2 558
TD28-24-2100-461 0.0 1.2 192 1.2 230
TD28-24-2100-461 3.6 7.2 264 3.6 950
TD28-24-2100-461 10.8 18.0 313 7.2 2 251
TD28-24-2100-464 15.6 20.4 177 4.8 848
Underground YAK
YAK-24-155 32.4 37.2 159 4.8 763
YAK-24-155 43.2 44.4 128 1.2 154
YAK-24-157 3.6 4.8 161 1.2 193
YAK-24-159 15.6 16.8 96 1.2 115
YAK-24-159 22.8 24.0 84 1.2 101
YAK-24-160 6.0 7.2 236 1.2 283
YAK-24-160 15.6 16.8 280 1.2 336
YAK-24-185 13.2 15.6 92 2.4 220
YAK-24-188 32.4 40.8 238 8.4 1 997
YAK-24-188 44.4 45.6 248 1.2 298
YAKD-24-2050-164 30.0 31.2 194 1.2 233
YAKD-24-2050-166 40.8 42.0 85 1.2 102

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Figure 1

Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

