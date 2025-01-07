High-Purity Electronic Chemicals Market Size Worth US$ 56.9 Billion with a 7.7% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Discover how the high-purity electronic chemicals market is advancing electronics, renewable energy, and semiconductor manufacturing, with industry updates and future outlooks

Rockville, MD, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, The global high-purity electronic chemicals market is valued at US$ 27.2 billion in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.7% to end up at US$ 56.9 billion by 2034.

This market of high-purity electronic chemicals serves a vital function in the electronics and semiconductor industry by providing necessary materials for cutting-edge manufacturing processes. Comprising acids, bases, solvents, and oxidizers, these chemicals assure accuracy in etching, cleaning, doping, and polishing for the most advanced electronic components.

The demand for these chemicals is primarily driven by swift expansion in semiconductor manufacturing, which is based on the increasing adoption of consumer electronics and IoT devices, as well as 5G infrastructure. This market will further expand with high-purity electronic chemicals as the technology breakthroughs are driven further to miniaturization and efficiency.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global High-purity Electronic Chemicals market is projected to grow at 7% CAGR and reach US$ 56.9 billion by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 7 billion between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 7% in 2024

in 2024 Display manufacturing application segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.3 billion between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 17.4 billion collectively

"High-purity Electronic Chemicals Market is promising compared to the rest, due to growths in semiconductor markets as well as growths in the renewable energy market. Companies that are sustainability-focused and next-generation-oriented are very well placed.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the High-Purity Electronic Chemicals Market:

Key players in the high-purity electronic chemicals market are BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kanto Chemical, DuPont, Solvay, Honeywell, Fujifilm, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Avantor, Stella Chemifa, Linde, KMG Chemicals, Entegris, Air Liquide and other prominent players.

Country-specific Perspectives:

The high-purity electronic chemicals market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 4.6 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% through 2034, creating an absolute opportunity of US$ 4.6 billion.

The United States holds a dominant position in the market for high-purity electronic chemicals due to a number of important considerations. An ideal atmosphere for the use of electronic chemicals is created by them, which include renowned semiconductor manufacturers and reputable research institutes. Furthermore, the electronic chemicals industry immediately benefits from substantial government backing, such as the CHIPS Act, which has set aside large sums for domestic semiconductor fabrication.

Electronic chemical applications are constantly evolving due to a highly developed technological foundation and a significant emphasis on research and development. Furthermore, supply chains of consistently high quality are guaranteed by the established histories of chemical manufacturing enterprises with cutting-edge manufacturing facilities.

High-Purity Electronic Chemicals Industry News:

A significant portion of a company's overall revenue is allocated to various research and development initiatives. The purpose of this investment is to identify appropriate solutions for the present issues facing the sector as a whole, as well as strategies for efficiently providing the goods and services required to attract and engage potential clients.

Companies have strategies for creating specialized solutions for the particular industries in which they operate in addition to R&D. It is a crucial tactic that will enable them to maintain their competitiveness in relation to their opponents in the same market.

In July 2022, Entegris has completed its acquisition of CMC Materials, enhancing its position as a leading supplier of advanced materials for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. The merger strengthens Entegris' global capabilities and portfolio, driving innovation in semiconductor supply chains.

In Mar 2022, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc. expanded its facility at strategic location -Mesa, Arizona.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global High-purity Electronic Chemicals market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Product Type(Acids, Solvents, Bases, Oxidizers), By Purity Level (Ultra-High Purity (UHP), High Purity (HP), Electronic Grade (EG)), By Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Display Manufacturing, Photovoltaic Cell Manufacturing, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Manufacturing, Other Applications) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

