Bitget Lists XterioGames (XTER) Adding it to Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of XterioGames (XTER), a fast-growing Web3 game ecosystem. Trading for XTER will commence on 8th January, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC).

Xterio is an AI-powered Web3 game layer 2 ecosystem with 5 self-developed games and over 70 gaming partners. Founded by gaming industry veterans, Xterio is dedicated to creating deep and rich gaming experiences by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and securing players' ownership of digital assets through blockchain technology. The ecosystem is centered around the XTER token, with various game-specific tokens interchangeable, allowing seamless interaction within the Xterio ecosystem.

Xterio has raised a total of $80 million in funding and had strong backing from top investors including Binance Labs, Makers Fund, leading American gaming company FunPlus, DST Global, Hashkey, and Animoca Ventures. As a top player in the Web3 gaming sector, Xterio has become the top gaming OP Superchain with over 8 million UAW and 100 million transactions, and Top1 Web3 Mobile Game by DAU.

The inclusion of XTER on Bitget's platform is expected to offer users a new opportunity to explore the most standout Web3 games, reflecting the market's strong interest and confidence in AI-driven projects. This listing further strengthens Bitget's position as a platform for innovative digital assets, enabling users to explore new opportunities in a fast-paced and evolving market.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in different projects, the platform is now one of the top 5 crypto trading platforms with over 800 assets, including tokens from ecosystems such as TON, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b969602-0a72-48e8-83c3-040e2b933dc5

Bitget Lists XterioGames (XTER) Adding it to Spot Trading Bitget Lists XterioGames (XTER) Adding it to Spot Trading

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.