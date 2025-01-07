Titan Machinery Inc. to Present at the 2025 ICR Conference

WEST FARGO, N.D., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2025 ICR Conference.

The conference will be held on January 13-15, 2025, in Orlando, FL. The Titan Machinery fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. There also will be a simultaneous, live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.titanmachinery.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers, and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.

Jeff Sonnek, jsonnek@icrinc.com

Managing Director

646-277-1263

