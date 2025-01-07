PHILIPPINES, January 7 - Press Release

January 7, 2025 Legarda calls on Filipinos to cut back on single-use plastics In observance of National Zero Waste Month, Senator Loren Legarda reiterated her call for Filipinos to lean into recyclable materials and contribute to a more sustainable waste management cycle. "The Philippines has been tagged as one of the top ocean polluters worldwide, primarily due to our dependence on single-use plastics," said the senator who authored and principally sponsored the Republic Act (RA) 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act. "It is time to break free from this harmful practice by harnessing our ingenuity and resourcefulness to develop and promote reusable alternatives for our everyday lives," she stressed. The country has been celebrating National Zero Waste Month every January since the late Pres. Benigno S. Aquino, III signed Proclamation No. 760, s. 2014. The proclamation urges all government agencies and instrumentalities to participate in endeavors related to the celebration. "I call on all government agencies to take the lead in creating to help find innovative ways to reuse everyday products and reduce waste," said Legarda. "With successful implementation, we can achieve our goal of transitioning to a circular economy by 2030," she continued. The four-term senator, a staunch advocate for environmental protection, has consistently pushed for the strict implementation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, which prohibits open burning of solid waste, introduces waste segregation at source for better disposal practices, and supports local government units in establishing ecological solid waste management programs. Legarda: Bawasan ang paggamit ng single use plastics Sa pag-obserba ng National Zero Waste Month, muling nanawagan si Senador Loren Legarda sa mga Pilipino na tangkilikin ang mga materyales na puwede pa muling magamit, pati na ang mas pagiging responsible sa pagtatapon ng basura. Ayon kay Legarda, na nagtataguyod ng climate justice, mahalagang umpisahan na ang aktibidad na ito upang maiwasan ang permanenteng pagkasira sa kalikasan. "Laging nababansagan ang Pilipinas bilang isa sa pinakamalaking ocean polluters sa mundo, dahil sa ating paggamit ng single-use plastics," ani Legarda. "Dapat nating wakasan ang paggamit nito, at maging malikhain upang makagawa ng mga pangmatagalang gamit," dagdag niya. Inoobserba ang National Zero Waste Month kada Enero sa bisa ng Proclamation No. 760, s. 2014, na pinirmahan ni dating Pangulong Benigno S. Aquino III. Lahat ng ahensiya ng pamahalaan ay hinihikayat na suportahan ito at makilahok sa mga aktibidad ukol dito. "Nawa ay manguna ang ating pamahalaan sa pagbibigay ng mga makabagong paraan para sa mga pang araw-araw na kagamitan," wika ng senadora. "Dito natin makakamit ang pangarap nating maging circular economy sa pagdating ng taong 2030." Kabilang sa mga pinakamahalagang batas ukol sa kalikasan ay ipinasa ni Legarda — ang Republic Act 9003, o ang Ecological Solid Waste Management Act. Ipinagbabawal ng batas ang pagsusunog ng basura at nagtakda ito ng mga mas mabisa at environment-friendly na mga paraan ng pagtatapon ng basura, kabilang ang pagse-segregate, pati sa pagtatakda ng mga programang katulad nito sa local na pamahalaan.

