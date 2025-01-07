Control Valve Market Driving Efficiency and Precision Growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2020 to 2027

The key trending markets based on the operation, in the global control valve market, are the pneumatic control valve segment.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, The global control valve market was pegged at $5.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.Surge in need for automation in the process industry, rise in investments in the oil & gas industry and pharmaceutical infrastructure, and increase in demand from the food & beverages sector have boosted the growth of the global control valve market. However, intense competition from domestic manufacturers hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in number of infrastructure projects in emerging economies such as Japan and India would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample PDF (276 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1513 The global control valve market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into linear and rotary. The rotary segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. However, the linear segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.Based on application, the market is classified into pneumatic control valve, hydraulic control valve, and electrical control valve. The water & waste-water management segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. However, the oil & gas segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to around one-fifth of the global control valve market.The global control valve market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. Moreover, this region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.Enquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1513 In addition, implementation of automation technologies has assisted in reducing wastage of liquids passing through pipes and valves, which result in reduction of costs. Various industries adopt automation and control technologies by upgrading their pre-installed industrial valves, which, in turn, drives the market growth. Furthermore, focus on increasing production of oil & gas in North America has created a high demand for control valves in the region. Investments for extraction of oil & gas has propelled substantially, which has led to infrastructural development. This is expected to create massive demand for control valves, which would boost growth of the market.Leading Players:The global control valve market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Crane Co., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., Metso Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, KITZ Corporation, Samson Aktiengesellschaft, and Velan Inc.Buy This Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9934af90dddcc096668607d98f093799 ➡️𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬Commercial fan and air purification equipment marketSmoke and Fire Damper MarketFlame Retardant Protective Wear MarketSteel Processing MarketLathe Machines MarketAsh Handling System MarketSmart Labels marketWafer Processing Equipment MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.