Crypto Asset Management Market Size is Projected to Attain $9.36 Billion By 2030

Crypto Asset Management Market

Increase in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, surge in investment and adoption in cryptocurrency

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional scenario, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. Increase in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, surge in investments for cryptocurrency, and simplification of the process for purchasing cryptocurrency fuel the growth of the global crypto asset management market. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the new few years. The global crypto asset management market size was valued at $0.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 290 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12525 Crypto asset management is a type of tool, which assists retail investors to keep a track of each of their transactions while purchasing a crypto currency. In addition, as cryptocurrencies continue to attract new users, more companies are becoming aware of the need for straightforward tools designed to manage crypto portfolios for traders, which drives the growth of the market.By deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030.Crypto asset management is adopted in various organizations to manage account of group of people and to provide the user with enhanced functions, which include high-quality token, complexity-free offerings, and customized investment programs for high-net-worth individuals. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the crypto asset management market trends includes increase in investment and adoption of cryptocurrency and growth in digitalization in financial organization and large companies.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crypto-asset-management-market/purchase-options Simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrency positively impacts the crypto asset management market growth . However, factors such limited awareness toward understanding cryptocurrency and lack of regulatory framework are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cryptocurrency across several industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the crypto asset management market during the forecast period.By offering, the wallet management solution segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-foruths of the global crypto asset management market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custodian solutions segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Ledger SAS, BitGo., PAXOS TRUST COMPANY, LLC, Xapo Holdings Limited, METACO, BAKKT, Coinbase, ICONOMI LIMITED, CRYPTO FINANCE AG, GEMINI TRUST COMPANY, LLC.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12525 By end user, the individual segment garnered the largest crypto asset management market share , and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to growing craze of crypto currency among the individual of developing nations across Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. However, the enterprise segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to growing adoption of crypto currency among the enterprises for managing large customer base and to provide enhance customer experience.By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12525 Region wise, the crypto asset management market was dominated by North America, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of large market players across the region and growing R&D activities across the North American countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in crypto asset management solution awareness among the individuals and growth in number of SMEs adopting crypto asset management.The faster and efficient service of cloud-based crypto assets management tools helped institutions to increase profitability during the lockdown, which drives the growth of the market in the pandemic situation. Therefore, large number of banks are rapidly adopting the crypto asset management technology. The faster and efficient service of cloud-based crypto assets management tools helped institutions to increase profitability during the lockdown, which drives the growth of the market in the pandemic situation. Therefore, large number of banks are rapidly adopting the crypto asset management technology. Furthermore, banks are looking to accelerate the rollout of new applications leveraging cloud technology for disrupting entire banking industries with innovative, cloud-powered models during the lockdown.

