CDU Hamburg by Politikwerft Designagentur Wins Iron A' Design Award in Graphics and Visual Communication Design Category

Politikwerft Designagentur's Innovative Brand Identity for CDU Hamburg Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Graphics and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Politikwerft Designagentur 's work titled CDU Hamburg as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Politikwerft Designagentur's innovative brand identity design within the graphic design industry.Politikwerft Designagentur's award-winning brand identity for CDU Hamburg showcases the agency's ability to create a fresh, open, and communicative visual language that effectively represents the political party's values and connection to the citizens of Hamburg. This recognition underscores the importance of well-crafted brand identities in effectively communicating an organization's message and engaging its target audience.The new visual identity for CDU Hamburg features a dynamic and modular design that presents the party as a cohesive entity, ready to stand for a modern and liberal city. The logo combines the party's name with a figurative mark depicting Hamburg's castle and stars, symbolizing the city's patronage. This design element can be individually filled with images and colors, allowing for flexibility and consistency across various media and target groups.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Politikwerft Designagentur's commitment to excellence in graphic design and their ability to create impactful brand identities. This recognition is expected to inspire the agency to continue pushing the boundaries of design and delivering innovative solutions that resonate with their clients and the broader industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Politikwerft DesignagenturThe Hamburg agency Politikwerft has specialized in corporate design. They deliver the website, the printed documents, photos - everything from a single source. Designing a uniform image for companies: That's what the makers of the Politikwerft see as their task. The name "Politikwerft" is not a reminiscence of their field of study, but dates back to the company's early days: Horstmann and Braun received their first commission for web design and poster design from a citizenship candidate whom they had met through a fellow student. Apparently, others also had a need for support in the field of design: once started, the company, which was not even one at the time in 2011, continued to develop and quickly gained more clients through word of mouth.About CDU HamburgThe Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), national association Hamburg, is the organization of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) in the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. The national association wants to shape state and social life in a Christian responsibility and in the service of all classes of our people in a free, democratic and social way.About PolitikwerftPolitikwerft is a Hamburg full-service design agency for conception and idea generation, corporate design, web design and strategy consulting. In short, we are Hamburg's best place - we are everything in one. The Hamburg agency Politikwerft has specialized in corporate design. They deliver the website, the printed documents, photos - everything from a single source. About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate great skill, high specialization, expert understanding and creative capacity of their creators. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and ability to provide quality of life improvements that help make the world a better place. The selection process for the Iron A' Design Award involves blind peer-review and voting based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics in the graphic design field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that invites visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures to showcase their creativity and gain international recognition for their remarkable design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the field and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested individuals can explore the A' Design Awards, view jury members, past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldengraphicsawards.com

