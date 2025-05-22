Kaleafa Weed Dispensary in Beaverton Launches Weekly Tuesday Discount Program

kaleafa cannabis kaleafa beaverton weed dispensary

Discover Feel Right and Kaleafa products, plus $1 half gram pre-rolls at Kaleafa Weed Dispensary In Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaleafa Weed Dispensary in Beaverton has introduced a recurring Tuesday discount initiative, offering savings on a curated selection of cannabis products. The program is designed to provide customers with affordable access to popular items, including products from the Feel Right brand and Kaleafa’s in-house line.Under the new promotion, customers visiting the Beaverton location every Tuesday can receive 15% off select Feel Right products, gummies, and Kaleafa-branded items. Additionally, the dispensary is offering $1 half-gram pre-rolls, limited to three per customer while supplies last.A key highlight of the Tuesday deals is the $1 half-gram pre-rolls. This offer provides an opportunity for customers to explore different strains without making a large investment. The limit of three pre-rolls per customer ensures that the promotion remains available to as many customers as possible throughout the day. Kaleafa Weed Dispensary Beaverton strives to maintain a welcoming environment for all customers. The dispensary’s staff is available to assist with product selection and answer questions, helping visitors navigate the wide variety of options. Whether customers are experienced cannabis users or exploring cannabis for the first time, the dispensary’s team provides guidance tailored to individual preferences and needs.The weed dispensary in Beaverton offers a range of shopping options, including in-store browsing and online ordering with in-store pickup. These services are designed to accommodate different shopping preferences, allowing customers to access their preferred products in the most convenient way possible. By offering flexible purchasing options, Kaleafa aims to enhance the overall customer experience.Kaleafa Weed Dispensary Beaverton continues to focus on customer education and service. Staff members are available throughout the week to assist with product questions, provide recommendations, and help visitors navigate the wide variety of available offerings.The dispensary also supports flexible shopping experiences, with options for in-store browsing and online ordering with in-store pickup. These services are intended to enhance convenience and ensure customers have streamlined access to their preferred cannabis products.In addition to the Tuesday program, Kaleafa offers a comprehensive inventory that includes cannabis flowers, concentrates, tinctures, edibles, and topicals sourced from trusted Oregon producers. The Beaverton location is part of Kaleafa’s broader mission to combine community engagement with safe, reliable cannabis access.For further details about Kaleafa Dispensary in Beaverton and its weekly offerings, visit www.kaleafa.com or contact the location directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.